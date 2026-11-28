Who Is Khaled Alturki? Biography, Nationality, TikTok & Social Media
(MENAFN- Hip Hop-24) # Who Is Khaled Al Turki? Biography of the Syrian Content Creator and Social Media Influencer Living in the UAE
**Khaled Al Turki** is a Syrian social media content creator and digital influencer based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is known for his activity across popular social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, where he shares videos, daily moments, and interactive content with his audience. Through his social media presence and TikTok live streams, Khaled Al Turki has gradually built a digital identity that allows him to connect with followers and reach a wider Arabic-speaking audience.
As social media continues to play a major role in the entertainment and digital communication industry, content creators like Khaled Al Turki use different platforms to express themselves, share their experiences, and engage directly with their followers. His online activity focuses on video content, daily updates, and live interactions, particularly through TikTok.
This article explores who Khaled Al Turki is, his nationality, where he lives, his social media presence, his TikTok activity, and the official accounts where followers can find and connect with him.
## Who Is Khaled Al Turki?
Khaled Al Turki, also known as Khaled Al-Turki, is a Syrian content creator and social media personality living in the United Arab Emirates. He is active on several digital platforms and uses social media to share videos, personal moments, and content with his followers.
His online presence reflects the growing popularity of social media influencers in the Arab world, where platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat have become important channels for communication, entertainment, and content distribution.
Khaled Al Turki has developed his digital presence through consistent activity on these platforms, allowing followers to interact with him through comments, video engagement, and live broadcasts. His content is mainly centered around social media interaction and everyday digital entertainment.
While many influencers focus on a single platform, Khaled Al Turki maintains accounts across multiple social networks, giving his audience different ways to follow his content and stay connected with his online activities.
## Khaled Al Turki Biography
Khaled Al Turki is a Syrian social media influencer who currently resides in the UAE. He is involved in digital content creation and has established a presence on platforms that attract millions of users throughout the Arab region and worldwide.
His growing social media activity has helped him build a community of followers interested in his videos, daily content, and live interactions. Like many modern digital creators, he uses social media not only to publish content but also to communicate directly with viewers and create a more interactive online experience.
Although detailed personal information about his life, including his date of birth, age, education, and family background, is not publicly confirmed, his social media profiles provide insight into his activities as a content creator and influencer.
### Khaled Al Turki Biography Profile
| Information | Details |
|---|---|
| Full Name | Khaled Al Turki |
| Arabic Name | خالد التركي |
| Nationality | Syrian |
| Residence | United Arab Emirates |
| Profession | Content Creator, Social Media Influencer |
| Known For | Social Media Content and TikTok Live |
| Main Platforms | TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat |
| TikTok Username | @kkhhle |
| Instagram Username | @ew17 |
| Snapchat Username | kkhhle |
| Language | Arabic |
| Content Type | Social Media Videos, Daily Content, Live Streaming |
## Khaled Al Turki as a Social Media Influencer
Social media has transformed the way individuals create content, communicate with audiences, and build personal brands. Khaled Al Turki is among the Arabic-speaking digital creators who use social media platforms to establish an online identity and connect with followers.
His presence across multiple platforms allows him to reach different audiences and share content in formats that suit each social network. From short videos to daily updates and live streams, his activity reflects the diverse ways creators interact with their communities today.
Building an audience on social media requires consistency, audience engagement, and an understanding of digital platforms. Through his activity on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, Khaled Al Turki continues to develop his presence in the Arabic social media landscape.
His content allows followers to stay connected with his online activities while providing opportunities for direct interaction through comments, messages, and live sessions.
## Khaled Al Turki on TikTok
TikTok is one of the main platforms where Khaled Al Turki shares his content and interacts with his followers. The platform's short-video format and live-streaming features provide creators with opportunities to communicate with audiences in real time and reach new viewers.
Khaled Al Turki uses his TikTok account to publish videos and engage with followers. He also hosts TikTok LIVE sessions, where viewers can join the stream, communicate with him, and participate in real-time conversations.
According to the figures displayed on his account at the time of writing, Khaled Al Turki has more than **45,000 followers and 446,000 likes** on TikTok. These figures reflect the engagement his content has received and the audience he has built on the platform.
TikTok LIVE is an important part of his online activity because it offers a more direct way to communicate with followers compared to traditional video posts. Live streaming allows creators to respond to comments, interact with viewers, and create a more personal connection with their audience.
### What Content Does Khaled Al Turki Share on TikTok?
His TikTok activity includes video content, social interactions, and live broadcasts. The platform gives him the opportunity to share content with existing followers while potentially reaching new audiences through TikTok's recommendation system.
Followers can visit his profile to watch available videos, view recent content, and check whether he is hosting a live broadcast.
**Official TikTok Account:**
@kkhhle
## Khaled Al Turki on Instagram
Instagram is another important platform in Khaled Al Turki's social media presence. He uses the platform to share photos, videos, and moments from his daily life while maintaining contact with his followers.
Instagram provides creators with several ways to communicate with their audiences, including posts, Stories, Reels, and other interactive features. These tools allow influencers to share different types of content and maintain an active digital profile.
According to the follower count displayed on his account, Khaled Al Turki has more than **27,000 followers on Instagram**. His account serves as another channel for people who want to follow his content and stay updated on his online activity.
For followers who prefer Instagram over TikTok, his profile provides an alternative way to discover his posts, videos, and updates.
**Official Instagram Account:**
## Khaled Al Turki on Snapchat
Snapchat is also part of Khaled Al Turki's social media activity. The platform is widely used for sharing short videos, photos, Stories, and spontaneous daily updates, making it a popular choice for creators who want to communicate with their audiences in a casual and direct way.
Through Snapchat, followers can potentially keep up with his daily moments and social media updates. The platform complements his presence on TikTok and Instagram by offering another channel for sharing content and maintaining audience engagement.
Snapchat is particularly popular among younger audiences in the Middle East, where daily Stories and personal updates have become an important part of digital communication.
**Official Snapchat Account:**
## What Is Khaled Al Turki's Nationality?
Khaled Al Turki is **Syrian**. He is a Syrian content creator and social media influencer who currently lives in the United Arab Emirates.
His Syrian nationality and residence in the UAE are among the basic details associated with his public profile. He is part of the broader Arabic-speaking social media community, where creators from different countries use digital platforms to reach audiences across borders.
Living in the UAE also places him in a country known for its diverse population, international communities, and active digital media environment.
## Where Does Khaled Al Turki Live?
Khaled Al Turki currently resides in the United Arab Emirates. The UAE is home to a large international community and has become an important center for digital media, entertainment, business, and social media activity in the Middle East.
His residence in the UAE is a notable part of his public biography, particularly for followers interested in learning more about his background and current life.
However, specific information about his city, neighborhood, or private residence has not been publicly established in the information presented here.
## Khaled Al Turki and TikTok Live Streaming
Live streaming has become one of the most popular ways for social media influencers to interact with their followers. Unlike pre-recorded videos, live broadcasts allow viewers to communicate with creators instantly, making the experience more interactive and spontaneous.
Khaled Al Turki participates in TikTok LIVE sessions, providing followers with opportunities to watch him live and engage through comments and conversations.
TikTok Live can help creators strengthen their relationship with their audiences by encouraging direct communication. Viewers can ask questions, share reactions, and participate in discussions while the broadcast is taking place.
For content creators, live streaming can also be an effective way to maintain audience engagement, introduce new content, and create a stronger online community.
His activity on TikTok LIVE is an important part of his digital presence and complements the videos he publishes on his account.
## How Did Khaled Al Turki Build His Online Presence?
Building an online presence is a gradual process that involves consistent activity, communication with followers, and the ability to adapt to changing social media trends.
Khaled Al Turki maintains his digital presence through several social media platforms, allowing followers to discover his content in different ways. TikTok offers short-form videos and live broadcasts, Instagram provides photo and video sharing opportunities, while Snapchat is suitable for daily updates and spontaneous content.
Maintaining accounts across multiple platforms can help content creators reach different audiences and avoid relying entirely on one social network.
For influencers, audience interaction is often an important part of developing a recognizable online identity. Comments, live chats, and social media reactions allow creators to communicate with followers and understand the content they enjoy.
Khaled Al Turki's presence across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat reflects this multi-platform approach to digital content creation.
## Why Is Khaled Al Turki Followed on Social Media?
Social media audiences follow content creators for different reasons, including entertainment, personal interaction, lifestyle content, and the opportunity to participate in online communities.
Khaled Al Turki's activity across several platforms allows followers to access his videos, daily updates, and live interactions. TikTok LIVE, in particular, provides a more immediate communication experience by allowing viewers to participate in conversations while the creator is streaming.
The ability to communicate directly with a creator is one of the reasons live streaming has become an important feature of social media platforms.
By maintaining a presence across multiple networks, Khaled Al Turki gives his followers different ways to stay connected with his digital content.
## Khaled Al Turki's Official Social Media Accounts
People interested in following Khaled Al Turki can find him through the social media accounts associated with his online presence.
### TikTok
TikTok is where followers can watch his videos, explore his content, and check for live broadcasts.
**Username:** @kkhhle
**Link:** @kkhhle
### Instagram
His Instagram profile provides another way to follow his photos, videos, and updates.
**Username:** @ew17
**Link:**
### Snapchat
Snapchat is another platform where followers can find his daily content and social media updates.
**Username:** kkhhle
**Link:**
These accounts provide different ways to follow Khaled Al Turki and stay updated on his activities across social media.
**Khaled Al Turki** is a Syrian social media content creator and digital influencer based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is known for his activity across popular social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, where he shares videos, daily moments, and interactive content with his audience. Through his social media presence and TikTok live streams, Khaled Al Turki has gradually built a digital identity that allows him to connect with followers and reach a wider Arabic-speaking audience.
As social media continues to play a major role in the entertainment and digital communication industry, content creators like Khaled Al Turki use different platforms to express themselves, share their experiences, and engage directly with their followers. His online activity focuses on video content, daily updates, and live interactions, particularly through TikTok.
This article explores who Khaled Al Turki is, his nationality, where he lives, his social media presence, his TikTok activity, and the official accounts where followers can find and connect with him.
## Who Is Khaled Al Turki?
Khaled Al Turki, also known as Khaled Al-Turki, is a Syrian content creator and social media personality living in the United Arab Emirates. He is active on several digital platforms and uses social media to share videos, personal moments, and content with his followers.
His online presence reflects the growing popularity of social media influencers in the Arab world, where platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat have become important channels for communication, entertainment, and content distribution.
Khaled Al Turki has developed his digital presence through consistent activity on these platforms, allowing followers to interact with him through comments, video engagement, and live broadcasts. His content is mainly centered around social media interaction and everyday digital entertainment.
While many influencers focus on a single platform, Khaled Al Turki maintains accounts across multiple social networks, giving his audience different ways to follow his content and stay connected with his online activities.
## Khaled Al Turki Biography
Khaled Al Turki is a Syrian social media influencer who currently resides in the UAE. He is involved in digital content creation and has established a presence on platforms that attract millions of users throughout the Arab region and worldwide.
His growing social media activity has helped him build a community of followers interested in his videos, daily content, and live interactions. Like many modern digital creators, he uses social media not only to publish content but also to communicate directly with viewers and create a more interactive online experience.
Although detailed personal information about his life, including his date of birth, age, education, and family background, is not publicly confirmed, his social media profiles provide insight into his activities as a content creator and influencer.
### Khaled Al Turki Biography Profile
| Information | Details |
|---|---|
| Full Name | Khaled Al Turki |
| Arabic Name | خالد التركي |
| Nationality | Syrian |
| Residence | United Arab Emirates |
| Profession | Content Creator, Social Media Influencer |
| Known For | Social Media Content and TikTok Live |
| Main Platforms | TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat |
| TikTok Username | @kkhhle |
| Instagram Username | @ew17 |
| Snapchat Username | kkhhle |
| Language | Arabic |
| Content Type | Social Media Videos, Daily Content, Live Streaming |
## Khaled Al Turki as a Social Media Influencer
Social media has transformed the way individuals create content, communicate with audiences, and build personal brands. Khaled Al Turki is among the Arabic-speaking digital creators who use social media platforms to establish an online identity and connect with followers.
His presence across multiple platforms allows him to reach different audiences and share content in formats that suit each social network. From short videos to daily updates and live streams, his activity reflects the diverse ways creators interact with their communities today.
Building an audience on social media requires consistency, audience engagement, and an understanding of digital platforms. Through his activity on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, Khaled Al Turki continues to develop his presence in the Arabic social media landscape.
His content allows followers to stay connected with his online activities while providing opportunities for direct interaction through comments, messages, and live sessions.
## Khaled Al Turki on TikTok
TikTok is one of the main platforms where Khaled Al Turki shares his content and interacts with his followers. The platform's short-video format and live-streaming features provide creators with opportunities to communicate with audiences in real time and reach new viewers.
Khaled Al Turki uses his TikTok account to publish videos and engage with followers. He also hosts TikTok LIVE sessions, where viewers can join the stream, communicate with him, and participate in real-time conversations.
According to the figures displayed on his account at the time of writing, Khaled Al Turki has more than **45,000 followers and 446,000 likes** on TikTok. These figures reflect the engagement his content has received and the audience he has built on the platform.
TikTok LIVE is an important part of his online activity because it offers a more direct way to communicate with followers compared to traditional video posts. Live streaming allows creators to respond to comments, interact with viewers, and create a more personal connection with their audience.
### What Content Does Khaled Al Turki Share on TikTok?
His TikTok activity includes video content, social interactions, and live broadcasts. The platform gives him the opportunity to share content with existing followers while potentially reaching new audiences through TikTok's recommendation system.
Followers can visit his profile to watch available videos, view recent content, and check whether he is hosting a live broadcast.
**Official TikTok Account:**
@kkhhle
## Khaled Al Turki on Instagram
Instagram is another important platform in Khaled Al Turki's social media presence. He uses the platform to share photos, videos, and moments from his daily life while maintaining contact with his followers.
Instagram provides creators with several ways to communicate with their audiences, including posts, Stories, Reels, and other interactive features. These tools allow influencers to share different types of content and maintain an active digital profile.
According to the follower count displayed on his account, Khaled Al Turki has more than **27,000 followers on Instagram**. His account serves as another channel for people who want to follow his content and stay updated on his online activity.
For followers who prefer Instagram over TikTok, his profile provides an alternative way to discover his posts, videos, and updates.
**Official Instagram Account:**
## Khaled Al Turki on Snapchat
Snapchat is also part of Khaled Al Turki's social media activity. The platform is widely used for sharing short videos, photos, Stories, and spontaneous daily updates, making it a popular choice for creators who want to communicate with their audiences in a casual and direct way.
Through Snapchat, followers can potentially keep up with his daily moments and social media updates. The platform complements his presence on TikTok and Instagram by offering another channel for sharing content and maintaining audience engagement.
Snapchat is particularly popular among younger audiences in the Middle East, where daily Stories and personal updates have become an important part of digital communication.
**Official Snapchat Account:**
## What Is Khaled Al Turki's Nationality?
Khaled Al Turki is **Syrian**. He is a Syrian content creator and social media influencer who currently lives in the United Arab Emirates.
His Syrian nationality and residence in the UAE are among the basic details associated with his public profile. He is part of the broader Arabic-speaking social media community, where creators from different countries use digital platforms to reach audiences across borders.
Living in the UAE also places him in a country known for its diverse population, international communities, and active digital media environment.
## Where Does Khaled Al Turki Live?
Khaled Al Turki currently resides in the United Arab Emirates. The UAE is home to a large international community and has become an important center for digital media, entertainment, business, and social media activity in the Middle East.
His residence in the UAE is a notable part of his public biography, particularly for followers interested in learning more about his background and current life.
However, specific information about his city, neighborhood, or private residence has not been publicly established in the information presented here.
## Khaled Al Turki and TikTok Live Streaming
Live streaming has become one of the most popular ways for social media influencers to interact with their followers. Unlike pre-recorded videos, live broadcasts allow viewers to communicate with creators instantly, making the experience more interactive and spontaneous.
Khaled Al Turki participates in TikTok LIVE sessions, providing followers with opportunities to watch him live and engage through comments and conversations.
TikTok Live can help creators strengthen their relationship with their audiences by encouraging direct communication. Viewers can ask questions, share reactions, and participate in discussions while the broadcast is taking place.
For content creators, live streaming can also be an effective way to maintain audience engagement, introduce new content, and create a stronger online community.
His activity on TikTok LIVE is an important part of his digital presence and complements the videos he publishes on his account.
## How Did Khaled Al Turki Build His Online Presence?
Building an online presence is a gradual process that involves consistent activity, communication with followers, and the ability to adapt to changing social media trends.
Khaled Al Turki maintains his digital presence through several social media platforms, allowing followers to discover his content in different ways. TikTok offers short-form videos and live broadcasts, Instagram provides photo and video sharing opportunities, while Snapchat is suitable for daily updates and spontaneous content.
Maintaining accounts across multiple platforms can help content creators reach different audiences and avoid relying entirely on one social network.
For influencers, audience interaction is often an important part of developing a recognizable online identity. Comments, live chats, and social media reactions allow creators to communicate with followers and understand the content they enjoy.
Khaled Al Turki's presence across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat reflects this multi-platform approach to digital content creation.
## Why Is Khaled Al Turki Followed on Social Media?
Social media audiences follow content creators for different reasons, including entertainment, personal interaction, lifestyle content, and the opportunity to participate in online communities.
Khaled Al Turki's activity across several platforms allows followers to access his videos, daily updates, and live interactions. TikTok LIVE, in particular, provides a more immediate communication experience by allowing viewers to participate in conversations while the creator is streaming.
The ability to communicate directly with a creator is one of the reasons live streaming has become an important feature of social media platforms.
By maintaining a presence across multiple networks, Khaled Al Turki gives his followers different ways to stay connected with his digital content.
## Khaled Al Turki's Official Social Media Accounts
People interested in following Khaled Al Turki can find him through the social media accounts associated with his online presence.
### TikTok
TikTok is where followers can watch his videos, explore his content, and check for live broadcasts.
**Username:** @kkhhle
**Link:** @kkhhle
His Instagram profile provides another way to follow his photos, videos, and updates.
**Username:** @ew17
**Link:**
### Snapchat
Snapchat is another platform where followers can find his daily content and social media updates.
**Username:** kkhhle
**Link:**
These accounts provide different ways to follow Khaled Al Turki and stay updated on his activities across social media.
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