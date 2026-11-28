ITSOFTLAB360 Partners with Rotary Club of Indore Royal for ‘Paritosh 5’ Diwali Milan & Regional Award Ceremony
(MENAFN- hindustan scoop) Bringing together the spirit of community service, festive celebration and business networking, ITSOFTLAB360 partnered as a Presenting Sponsor and Exhibitor at ‘Paritosh 5’, the grand Diwali Milan and Regional Award Ceremony organised by Rotary District 3040 in association with the Rotary Club of Indore Royal at Omni Residency, Indore.
The event witnessed the participation of business leaders, professionals, civic contributors and families from across the region. The evening celebrated the essence of Diwali through cultural performances, social awareness initiatives, fellowship and recognition of outstanding contributions to the community.
Celebrating Service, Culture and Fellowship
Reflecting Rotary's guiding philosophy of Service Above Self, Paritosh 5 went beyond a traditional festive gathering to create a platform for social engagement and community recognition.
One of the highlights was a social awareness initiative featuring placards promoting important causes, including blood donation, alongside creatively decorated vehicles that added energy and visibility to the campaign.
The celebrations continued with vibrant cultural performances, followed by a formal felicitation and regional awards ceremony recognising Rotary clubs and members for their dedication, community service and contributions throughout the year.
ITSOFTLAB360 Showcases Its Integrated Business Software Ecosystem
As a Presenting Sponsor and Exhibitor, ITSOFTLAB360 used the occasion to connect with Indore's growing entrepreneurial and professional community.
With an integrated portfolio of business software solutions designed to simplify and streamline business operations, ITSOFTLAB360 showcased technology capabilities across key business functions, including customer management, sales, inventory, vendor management and workflow management.
The dedicated exhibition stall provided an opportunity for entrepreneurs, business owners and decision-makers to interact with the team, understand relevant software applications and explore how technology can help address everyday operational challenges.
Through direct conversations and product demonstrations, the brand highlighted the importance of digital transformation in improving operational efficiency, strengthening business processes and supporting scalable growth.
Strengthening Community Connections and Business Partnerships
ITSOFTLAB360's association with Paritosh 5 reflects the growing connection between technology, entrepreneurship and community-led initiatives in Indore.
By supporting a platform that celebrates service, leadership, collaboration and professional achievement, ITSOFTLAB360 reaffirmed its commitment to engaging with the local business ecosystem and making practical technology solutions more accessible to businesses.
The event also created meaningful opportunities to build relationships with entrepreneurs, professionals and community leaders, reinforcing the role of collaborative platforms in driving both business development and
social progress.
Through initiatives like Paritosh 5, ITSOFTLAB360 continues to strengthen its engagement with the business community while championing technology-led business growth.
The event witnessed the participation of business leaders, professionals, civic contributors and families from across the region. The evening celebrated the essence of Diwali through cultural performances, social awareness initiatives, fellowship and recognition of outstanding contributions to the community.
Celebrating Service, Culture and Fellowship
Reflecting Rotary's guiding philosophy of Service Above Self, Paritosh 5 went beyond a traditional festive gathering to create a platform for social engagement and community recognition.
One of the highlights was a social awareness initiative featuring placards promoting important causes, including blood donation, alongside creatively decorated vehicles that added energy and visibility to the campaign.
The celebrations continued with vibrant cultural performances, followed by a formal felicitation and regional awards ceremony recognising Rotary clubs and members for their dedication, community service and contributions throughout the year.
ITSOFTLAB360 Showcases Its Integrated Business Software Ecosystem
As a Presenting Sponsor and Exhibitor, ITSOFTLAB360 used the occasion to connect with Indore's growing entrepreneurial and professional community.
With an integrated portfolio of business software solutions designed to simplify and streamline business operations, ITSOFTLAB360 showcased technology capabilities across key business functions, including customer management, sales, inventory, vendor management and workflow management.
The dedicated exhibition stall provided an opportunity for entrepreneurs, business owners and decision-makers to interact with the team, understand relevant software applications and explore how technology can help address everyday operational challenges.
Through direct conversations and product demonstrations, the brand highlighted the importance of digital transformation in improving operational efficiency, strengthening business processes and supporting scalable growth.
Strengthening Community Connections and Business Partnerships
ITSOFTLAB360's association with Paritosh 5 reflects the growing connection between technology, entrepreneurship and community-led initiatives in Indore.
By supporting a platform that celebrates service, leadership, collaboration and professional achievement, ITSOFTLAB360 reaffirmed its commitment to engaging with the local business ecosystem and making practical technology solutions more accessible to businesses.
The event also created meaningful opportunities to build relationships with entrepreneurs, professionals and community leaders, reinforcing the role of collaborative platforms in driving both business development and
social progress.
Through initiatives like Paritosh 5, ITSOFTLAB360 continues to strengthen its engagement with the business community while championing technology-led business growth.
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