“We want to build a Bangladesh where people can breathe fresh air and travel in a safe and clean environment,” he said.

The minister made the remarks while speaking at the closing and prize-giving ceremony of Media Run-2026, organized at Hatirjheel in the capital under the slogan“Run for Tourism, Run for Clean Air.”

The event brought together around 1,000 professional and amateur runners, including journalists, media professionals, and people from various professions. The run started from Police Plaza in Hatirjheel on the morning of November 28, featuring a 7.5-kilometer run and a 2-kilometer fun run.

Millat said tourism was not merely about visiting new places but also about understanding nature, exploring the country, and experiencing its culture and heritage.

“Bangladesh's hills, seas, rivers, haors, forests, archaeological sites, and diverse culture are invaluable assets. Sustainable development of the tourism industry is possible only if we can preserve these resources,” he said.

The minister identified air pollution, plastic waste, unplanned urbanization, and environmental degradation as major challenges to tourism development, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a clean environment for travelers.

Speaking about government initiatives, Millat said work was underway to finalize a tourism master plan covering 1,498 tourist spots across the country.

He also called for organizing programs similar to Media Run in popular tourist destinations, including Cox's Bazar, to promote tourism, healthy lifestyles, and environmental awareness.

At the end of the program, the minister handed over prizes to winners in three categories.

Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) Chief Executive Officer Barrister Mutasim Billah Faruqi and media professionals were also present at the event.

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