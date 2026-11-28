Daily Walnut Consumption May Improve Mood in Young Adults
(MENAFN- EmailWire) Folsom, CA – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) – Clinical research led by Dr. Maria Izquierdo-Pulido, Pro-fessor of Nutrition and Food Science at the Torribera Campus of the University of Barcelona, shows that consuming a handful of walnuts a day for eight weeks may help improve mood in healthy young adults.1 The study, published in Food & Function and supported by the California Walnut Commission, also provides new evidence on the possible biological mechanisms in-volved, related to the gut microbiota and serotonin metabolism. During the intervention, im-provements were also observed in some aspects related to emotional eating, although these findings were exploratory in nature.
These findings add to complementary 2025 research by the same team, in which walnut con-sumption increased a biomarker of melatonin, a key hormone in sleep regulation, after the inter-vention period compared to the control period.2 Taken together, both studies suggest that regular walnut consumption may have beneficial effects on different dimensions related to well-being, such as mood and sleep, and open new avenues to investigate the role of the gut-brain axis in these effects.
Closer to home, sleep and mood are a growing focus. A 2025 survey of 321 adults in the UAE found that 29.6% were sleep deprived, and those affected were more likely to report feelings of depression or hopelessness.7 Among university students, a 2024 study of 537 undergraduates in the UAE found that more than half had highly irregular bedtimes, average sleep quality scores fell in the poor range, and around seven in ten reported high levels of fatigue.8 With sleep and mood so closely connected, interest is growing in simple everyday habits that support overall well-being, and diet is part of that picture.
Walnuts and Mood: Key Study Findings
In this 18-week clinical trial, 31 healthy young adults, with a mean age of 24 years, consumed 40 grams (approximately an ounce and a half) of walnuts per day for eight weeks. Compared to the control period, the study found:1
●A significant reduction in overall mood disturbance.
●Decreases in anger and fatigue levels.
●A reduction in some aspects of emotional eating and food-related guilt.
Improvements in mood were observed after eight weeks of intervention, supporting the potential role of regular walnut consumption as part of a healthy diet.
How Walnuts May Influence Mood: The Gut-Brain Connection
This research advances our understanding of how walnut consumption may influence mood through the connection between the gut microbiota and serotonin metabolism. During the inter-vention, participants showed significant increases in both urinary levels of urolithins, metabolites derived from walnut polyphenols, and 5-HIAA, the main metabolite of serotonin.1
To explain these findings, the researchers propose the following mechanisms:
●Walnut ellagitannins and gut microbiota: Walnuts contain a high level of polyphenols, including ellagitannins.3 When consumed, these compounds are metabolized by the gut microbiota.
●Urolithin production: The microbiota transforms ellagitannins into urolithins, bioactive metabolites with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective properties that may play a role in gut-brain communication.1,4
●Relationship with serotonin metabolism: In the study, the increase in urolithins was associated with an increase in urinary 5-HIAA. These results suggest a possible rela-tionship between walnut polyphenol metabolism and serotonin-related pathways, alt-hough further studies are still needed to understand the mechanism.
"What is particularly interesting about this study is that we not only observed an improvement in mood but also changes in biomarkers that help us explore the biological mechanisms that may underlie this effect," explains Dr. Maria Izquierdo-Pulido, lead investigator of the study at the University of Barcelona. "The observed relationship between urolithins and serotonin metabolism opens an interesting avenue for further research into the connection between walnut consump-tion, gut microbiota, and emotional well-being."
While the study showed promising results, the population was small and included a mostly fe-male sample. Further research is needed over longer periods of time to confirm these findings and determine whether potential benefits are also observed in other ages, populations, and in people with mood disorders.
Beyond Mood: The Nutritional Profile of Walnuts
Incorporating a standard one ounce of walnuts provides essential nutrients5 and is an accessible way to support a healthy diet:
·Protein: 4g
·Fiber: 2g
·Tryptophan: 48mg
·An excellent source of plant-based omega-3 ALA: 2.5g*
·Abundant polyphenols (69.3 ± 16.5 µmol catechin equivalents/g)6,+
·Magnesium: 45mg
Walnuts are a nutrient-dense food that provides protein, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, and bioactive compounds. Some of these components, such as tryptophan, ALA, and polyphenols, have been studied for their potential role in processes related to brain function and mood. These findings reinforce interest in including foods such as walnuts within broader nutritional strategies aimed at promoting well-being and brain health.
Easy Ways to Add Walnuts to Your Diet
●At breakfast: Add them to cereals, yogurt, or oatmeal, or incorporate them into home-made bread.
●As a snack: Enjoy a handful between meals.
●In main meals: Add them to salads, pasta, legumes, or Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Curried Walnut Hummus is one of the delicious recipes you can try.
"Walnuts are very easy to incorporate into daily eating," the researchers note. "Our results sug-gest that a simple habit such as including a handful of walnuts a day could also be of interest in relation to mood, always as part of a healthy eating pattern."
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire — a press re-lease distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
These findings add to complementary 2025 research by the same team, in which walnut con-sumption increased a biomarker of melatonin, a key hormone in sleep regulation, after the inter-vention period compared to the control period.2 Taken together, both studies suggest that regular walnut consumption may have beneficial effects on different dimensions related to well-being, such as mood and sleep, and open new avenues to investigate the role of the gut-brain axis in these effects.
Closer to home, sleep and mood are a growing focus. A 2025 survey of 321 adults in the UAE found that 29.6% were sleep deprived, and those affected were more likely to report feelings of depression or hopelessness.7 Among university students, a 2024 study of 537 undergraduates in the UAE found that more than half had highly irregular bedtimes, average sleep quality scores fell in the poor range, and around seven in ten reported high levels of fatigue.8 With sleep and mood so closely connected, interest is growing in simple everyday habits that support overall well-being, and diet is part of that picture.
Walnuts and Mood: Key Study Findings
In this 18-week clinical trial, 31 healthy young adults, with a mean age of 24 years, consumed 40 grams (approximately an ounce and a half) of walnuts per day for eight weeks. Compared to the control period, the study found:1
●A significant reduction in overall mood disturbance.
●Decreases in anger and fatigue levels.
●A reduction in some aspects of emotional eating and food-related guilt.
Improvements in mood were observed after eight weeks of intervention, supporting the potential role of regular walnut consumption as part of a healthy diet.
How Walnuts May Influence Mood: The Gut-Brain Connection
This research advances our understanding of how walnut consumption may influence mood through the connection between the gut microbiota and serotonin metabolism. During the inter-vention, participants showed significant increases in both urinary levels of urolithins, metabolites derived from walnut polyphenols, and 5-HIAA, the main metabolite of serotonin.1
To explain these findings, the researchers propose the following mechanisms:
●Walnut ellagitannins and gut microbiota: Walnuts contain a high level of polyphenols, including ellagitannins.3 When consumed, these compounds are metabolized by the gut microbiota.
●Urolithin production: The microbiota transforms ellagitannins into urolithins, bioactive metabolites with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective properties that may play a role in gut-brain communication.1,4
●Relationship with serotonin metabolism: In the study, the increase in urolithins was associated with an increase in urinary 5-HIAA. These results suggest a possible rela-tionship between walnut polyphenol metabolism and serotonin-related pathways, alt-hough further studies are still needed to understand the mechanism.
"What is particularly interesting about this study is that we not only observed an improvement in mood but also changes in biomarkers that help us explore the biological mechanisms that may underlie this effect," explains Dr. Maria Izquierdo-Pulido, lead investigator of the study at the University of Barcelona. "The observed relationship between urolithins and serotonin metabolism opens an interesting avenue for further research into the connection between walnut consump-tion, gut microbiota, and emotional well-being."
While the study showed promising results, the population was small and included a mostly fe-male sample. Further research is needed over longer periods of time to confirm these findings and determine whether potential benefits are also observed in other ages, populations, and in people with mood disorders.
Beyond Mood: The Nutritional Profile of Walnuts
Incorporating a standard one ounce of walnuts provides essential nutrients5 and is an accessible way to support a healthy diet:
·Protein: 4g
·Fiber: 2g
·Tryptophan: 48mg
·An excellent source of plant-based omega-3 ALA: 2.5g*
·Abundant polyphenols (69.3 ± 16.5 µmol catechin equivalents/g)6,+
·Magnesium: 45mg
Walnuts are a nutrient-dense food that provides protein, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, and bioactive compounds. Some of these components, such as tryptophan, ALA, and polyphenols, have been studied for their potential role in processes related to brain function and mood. These findings reinforce interest in including foods such as walnuts within broader nutritional strategies aimed at promoting well-being and brain health.
Easy Ways to Add Walnuts to Your Diet
●At breakfast: Add them to cereals, yogurt, or oatmeal, or incorporate them into home-made bread.
●As a snack: Enjoy a handful between meals.
●In main meals: Add them to salads, pasta, legumes, or Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Curried Walnut Hummus is one of the delicious recipes you can try.
"Walnuts are very easy to incorporate into daily eating," the researchers note. "Our results sug-gest that a simple habit such as including a handful of walnuts a day could also be of interest in relation to mood, always as part of a healthy eating pattern."
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire — a press re-lease distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
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