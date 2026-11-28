MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Aditya Dhar wished his wife and actress Yami Gautam on her birthday on Saturday, calling her the most beautiful woman he has ever known.

He shared a heartfelt note about the role she plays in his life and family, and also asked himself as Yami Paglu.

Aditya shared a series of carousel pictures on his social media account, featuring some of their personal moments together.

Along with the photographs, he wrote,“Happy Birthday Yami, the most beautiful woman I have ever known. Your smile has a way of lighting up not just a room but my entire world. You are my home, my biggest strength, my fiercest supporter and the person who has pushed me to become the man I am today. The way you pour so much love into our family while giving your all to everything you do leaves me in awe every single day. I don't know how you manage to do it all and still put up with me!"

He added, "May life give you back a thousand times the happiness, love and blessings you bring into ours. Never stop dreaming, never stop shining and never forget just how extraordinary you are. Here's to a lifetime of holding your hand, cheering you on and falling in love with you, over and over again. #YamiPaglu (sic)”

Talking about Yami and Aditya, they first worked together on Uri: The Surgical Strike, which released in 2019 and marked Aditya's directorial debut. Yami played an undercover RAW agent in the film, which starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

Their professional equation gradually turned into a friendship during the film's promotional campaign. Yami previously had revealed that there was no conventional proposal or high-end romantic moment between them. She said they simply started talking during the promotions, became friends and eventually realised that they wanted to get married.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2021, surrounded by close family members. They later welcomed their first child, son Vedavid, in May 2024.

On the professional front, Yami went on to collaborate with Aditya again in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where she made a special appearance as Shazia Bano, a nurse who is revealed to be an undercover Indian agent operating in Pakistan.

The actress, while promoting her film Nayyi Navelli, she also addressed reports about the fee she received for her cameo in Aditya's film. During an appearance on Madhuri Dixit's Kon Honar Crorepati, she laughed off reports that she had received a“big, fat cheque” and said that getting directed by one of the finest directors was itself her fee. She also recalled that Aditya had asked her to come on his film set for good luck and to“steal the frame”.

Yami's career has also included films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Article 370, while Aditya has continued his run as a filmmaker with the Dhurandhar franchise. Aditya, meanwhile, recently credited Yami as his“lady luck”, saying that his fate changed after she entered his life.

–IANS

rd/