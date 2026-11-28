MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) The West Bengal Police have decided to adopt a two-pronged strategy to intensify the statewide crackdown on child marriages and teenage pregnancies, with a special focus on areas that have reported a high incidence of such cases over the past few years.

The first phase of the proposed initiative will involve identifying and mapping pockets across the state where child marriages and pregnancies involving girls below the age of 18 have been particularly high. Once the exercise is completed, the police will establish citizens' networks in these identified areas to gather information about possible child marriages and conduct awareness campaigns on their social, legal, and medical consequences.

According to an official in the state home (police) department, the proposed networks will comprise local priests who conduct marriage ceremonies, individual matrimonial agents, members of local clubs and representatives of non-governmental organisations working in the identified areas.

These individuals will be encouraged to alert the nearest police station immediately if they receive information about any proposed marriage involving an underage bride.

"The persons who will be involved in the proposed citizens' network exercise will be the local priests conducting marriage rituals, individual matrimonial agents, members of local clubs and the non-governmental organisations active in such pockets where the rates of child marriages and premature pregnancies had been extremely high during the last few years. Such individuals will be advised to inform the local police station immediately if they receive any information about any marriage involving an underage bride," the official said.

The police also plan to sensitise priests and matrimonial agents about the legal consequences of facilitating marriages involving girls below the age of 18.

Priests and Kazis conducting marriage ceremonies will be advised to verify the ages of both the bride and groom before performing the rituals. They may also be asked to seek age certificates from the parents wherever necessary. Similarly, matrimonial agents will be instructed not to arrange marriages involving underage brides.

The proposed initiative comes against the backdrop of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's announcement that husbands would henceforth face prosecution under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, in cases where their wives become mothers before attaining the age of 18.

West Bengal has reported a considerably higher incidence of child marriages and teenage pregnancies than the national average in recent years, according to official figures.

Statistics for the period between January 1, 2016, and June 30 this year show that nearly 60,000 girls below the age of 18 became mothers in the state.

Murshidabad, a minority-dominated district, recorded the highest number of such cases, with 12,847 girls becoming mothers before turning 18 during the period.

South 24 Parganas ranked second, with 4,178 girls below the age of 18 becoming mothers.

The police believe that involving community-level stakeholders in identifying potential cases and spreading awareness could help strengthen preventive measures and improve reporting of child marriages across the state.