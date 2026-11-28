MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday highlighted the significance of the Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) in strengthening India-Denmark ties, describing it as a defining feature of the bilateral relationship.

In his opening remarks during the 5th India-Denmark Joint Commission meeting alongside Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in New Delhi, EAM underlined the growing cooperation between the two countries across key sectors, while recalling the meeting between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen earlier this year.

“Our Prime Ministers met this May on the margins of the third India-Nordic Summit. And today we have an opportunity to take stock of the progress in our ties, but also issues which were discussed between them. Among, in our agenda, of course, most important is our Green Strategic Partnership, which has given our relationship a very distinctive character. It brings together Danish capabilities and India's scale and development. And whether it's water, renewable energy, power, or green shipping, there is a lot that we are doing in the framework of the GSP. Our cooperation in health, food processing, agriculture, and science & technology has also added substance,” the EAM said.

Describing Denmark as an important partner in achieving the Viksit Bharat vision by 2047, EAM Jaishankar stressed the need to deepen bilateral engagement across areas such as defence and security, emerging technologies, space, education, skills and mobility.

“What I do want to emphasise is, as we work towards a goal of Viksit Bharat, that is developed India by 2047, we do envisage Denmark as a very important partner in that effort. And that is reflected in the fact that we work with you on many of our national missions. We particularly value the contribution of Danish companies in India, and welcome a larger business presence and activities in both directions. Our governments, of course, can do our part by facilitating business and addressing issues that businesses may face,” EAM Jaishankar said.

“Today, while reviewing our ties, I would like to spend some particular time in discussing the further prospects of defence and security, emerging technologies, space, education, skills, and mobility,” he noted.

Calling for greater institutional engagement, EAM Jaishankar stressed the need to strengthen existing joint working groups and advance discussions on a new India-Denmark Joint Action Plan for 2026-31.

“We have a number of joint working groups between us. Many of them have met. Those who have not, we should encourage them to do that. We look forward to a new joint action plan for 2026-31. And all of this, of course, takes place in the larger context of our deepening ties with the European Union,” he added.

The External Affairs Minister also appreciated Denmark's support for deepening the India-EU partnership, particularly the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. He further stressed the importance of exchanging views on geopolitical and strategic development amid an increasingly uncertain global environment

“We very much appreciate the support that Denmark has given to the deepening of that partnership, and particularly to the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement,” he mentioned.