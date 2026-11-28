MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS) of Delhi Police's Outer North District has apprehended three persons and recovered 300 prohibited e-cigarettes while busting an inter-state transportation network involved in their illegal supply and distribution.

The police also seized a three-wheeler used to transport the prohibited e-cigarettes.

According to the police, acting on secret information on November 27, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Squad laid a trap on the service road near Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, towards Singhu Border, under the jurisdiction of Samaypur Badli police station.

During the operation, the team apprehended three persons identified as Mohd. Azhar Khan, 37, Sujeet Jaiswal, 32, and Sagar, 27. They were travelling in a loading three-wheeler bearing registration number DL1LAS9204.

Upon searching the vehicle, the police recovered 300 prohibited e-cigarettes of the ELFBAR RAYA SOBO 40000 brand, comprising 10 different flavours. The vehicle used for transporting the e-cigarettes was also seized.

Following the recovery, a case was registered vide FIR No. 1019/26 dated November 27 under Sections 4 and 7 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, at Samaypur Badli police station. Further investigation has been initiated.

The accused have been identified as Azhar Khan, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in West Bengal's Siliguri, Jaiswal, a resident of Mechiabasti in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, and Sagar, a resident of JJ Colony, Wazirpur, Delhi. Sagar was driving the loading three-wheeler at the time of the operation.

The operation was conducted under the close supervision of ACP, Operations, Outer North District, Dinesh Kumar, and the leadership of Inspector Gaurav Chaudhary, In-charge of the Anti-Narcotics Squad.

The police team comprised Sub-Inspectors Parveen and Sandeep, along with Head Constables Balram, Arun, Aashudev, Sudhir, and Ankit.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the prohibited e-cigarettes, identify their intended recipients and trace other persons involved in the supply, distribution and transportation network.

The police are also working to establish the inter-state links of the illegal trade and uncover the entire supply chain.