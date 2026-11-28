MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Congress leaders on Saturday raised concerns over the proposed Delimitation Bill, alleging that the exercise could reduce the political representation of minorities, Dalits and backward communities, while accusing the BJP of using the legislation to delay the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said several political parties and leaders could come together to protect the Constitution and expose what he described as a conspiracy by the BJP.

"I have said that there are many such people who, you don't know, can support us to save the Constitution, not for us, to save the Constitution, to save it from the attack on the Constitution, and to expose that conspiracy of the Bharatiya Janata Party, where they keep looking for excuses so that the Women's Reservation Bill is not implemented this way," he told IANS.

Tiwari said the Women's Reservation Bill had already been passed and should be implemented without further delay.

"The Women's Reservation Bill has already been passed; we want it to be implemented in the elections of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as well, in Punjab as well, and implemented going forward after 2029 too," he added.

Congress leader Imran Masood alleged that the proposed delimitation exercise could adversely affect the political representation of minorities, Dalits, and backward communities.

"With this excuse, they will seize the rights of minorities, Dalits and backward communities. The impact will be similar to what they did in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, where representation will apparently decrease," he said.

Congress MLA Rafiq Khan questioned the government's ability to secure the required majority in Parliament and said the exercise should not be undertaken without consulting the public.

"First, we need to see whether the government can get the Bill passed or secure a majority in Parliament. I believe it will not get the required majority. When will they conduct the Census and caste-based Census? When will delimitation and reservation be implemented? Every process has its own timeline. If the government tries to go beyond these limits, it will go against the people's wishes. I believe the government should first seek the public's opinion and act according to what people want," he said.

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared amendments to the Constitutional Amendment Bill linked to the proposed delimitation exercise and women's reservation legislation.

The proposed changes provide for a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states and Union Territories, taking the maximum strength of the Lower House to 850, comprising 815 seats for states and 35 for Union Territories.

The proposed exercise also seeks to facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, potentially from the 2029 general elections.

The revised proposal comes after the earlier Constitution Amendment Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha in April. The government is preparing to bring the fresh legislation during Parliament's special sitting beginning November 30.