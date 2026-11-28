MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday claimed that the opposition would eventually support the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill, despite its current objections, and said both legislations would be passed in Parliament.

Speaking to IANS, Rajbhar said, "The Opposition itself will get it passed. Just watch, this time they will be the first to get it passed. When they went to villages, women picked up sticks and rolling pins and questioned them. When women started asking questions, they ran away. The Delimitation Bill will also be passed. The Women's Reservation Bill will also be passed. Just wait and watch."

Reacting to the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women, the minister said it was a long-pending demand and that women deserved political representation.

"The government is bringing 33 per cent reservation. Women need it, and they deserve it. It is their right. The Opposition, which was opposing it, should now come forward and support its implementation. When politicians went to villages, women questioned them with rolling pins and brooms, asking why they had opposed their rights. They challenged them for coming to seek votes after denying them their rights. Everyone ran away. Now everyone will see that both the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill will be passed," he said.

On the possibility of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) joining hands with the Samajwadi Party (SP), Rajbhar said he could not comment on Mayawati's intentions but referred to the political history of alliances in Uttar Pradesh.

"We cannot know what is in her heart. However, when the BSP allied with the SP despite the June 2 guest house incident, the Congress did not enter into any such alliance. There is also a political history of the BSP and Congress coming together. In the past, there was an alliance in which 125 seats were given to the BSP, and the BSP also accommodated the Congress. The record speaks for itself," he said.

Rajbhar also announced preparations for a major political gathering scheduled on December 6 at the ITI Ground in Azamgarh. He said more than 3,000 buses had been arranged to bring people to the event.

"Preparations are underway for the Samajik Samrasta Rally on December 6 at the ITI Ground in Azamgarh. BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and around two dozen ministers will participate in the programme. We are preparing to bring more than 1.5 lakh people to the rally," he said.

Reacting to the Allahabad High Court's decision to cancel the UPPCS 2025 results, Rajbhar welcomed the verdict and said the state government should comply with the court's directions.

"The High Court's decision is welcome. The government should follow whatever directions have been given in the judgment," he said.

The minister also responded to BSP chief Mayawati's criticism of the Samajwadi Party's election manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Supporting her remarks, Rajbhar alleged that the SP had repeated the promises made in its 2022 manifesto without introducing any significant changes.

"What Mayawati has said is correct. The manifesto is intended to deceive the public. Compare the 2022 manifesto with the 2027 one, and you will understand that they are almost identical. The only difference is that this time they are presenting it district-wise, whereas earlier they released it all at once," he said.

Taking a swipe at SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Rajbhar alleged that the party's previous government had witnessed hooliganism, riots, corruption in government recruitment, and protection of criminals.

He further claimed that the SP had never mentioned such issues in its election manifesto, including allegations of selling government jobs for money or allowing lawlessness to prevail.

"Truth cannot remain hidden. Compare the manifestos released in 2022 and 2027. They are the same; only the pages have changed. They never mentioned in their manifesto that they would encourage riots, protect criminals or sell government jobs for money. They also never said that electricity would be available round the clock in Saifai while other parts of the state would receive only five or six hours of supply," he said.

Rajbhar also criticised Akhilesh Yadav, saying that political leadership could be inherited but intelligence could not. He claimed that around 10 lakh families had benefited from government jobs without paying money and alleged that the SP chief was ignoring the achievements of the present government.

On Congress MP Imran Masood's reported remark, "Are we begging?", regarding seat-sharing arrangements, Rajbhar said the Congress should contest all 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh if it was dissatisfied with the proposed arrangement.

"Imran Masood is right. If we are contesting elections on our own strength, why should we beg? Contest all 403 seats and announce that if they have fielded five candidates, we will field 20. Play your trump card, and then everyone will fall in line," he said.