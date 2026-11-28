MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Packaged drinking water manufacturer Bisleri International on Saturday said it had already recalled a batch of water from its West Bengal plant following directions from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The company has asserted that independent laboratory tests had found the batch compliant with applicable safety standards.

However, the company's statement came after reports that FSSAI had sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri in connection with a packaged drinking water sample collected from its Telipara facility in Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal.

Batch PB201 was withdrawn from the market after FSSAI prohibited its sale on August 12, 2026, according to Bisleri.

The company said regulatory testing had detected the presence of coliform bacteria in the sample collected by authorities.

It also said that subsequently commissioned testing of samples from the same batch at two separate FSSAI-recognised laboratories, both of which reportedly concluded that the water met the prescribed standards for coliform bacteria and complied with all other applicable food safety norms.

The company said the divergence between the regulatory findings and the results of independent testing warranted a detailed review.

"Bisleri calls upon FSSAI to examine the sampling process, testing methodology, laboratory findings and any factors that may have contributed to the variation in results," the company said and added that it expected the matter to be assessed using standards applied uniformly across the industry.

Bisleri further said it would continue to cooperate fully with the food regulator and remained committed to establishing the facts.

The company's response follows FSSAI's move to permit legal proceedings after tests conducted by both the primary and referral laboratories allegedly confirmed the presence of coliform bacteria in samples collected from the West Bengal plant.

The latest case marks the second prosecution-related action involving Bisleri within a week, following a separate matter linked to the company's Goa facility.

According to sources, the regulator's investigations also examined other parameters, including bromate and certain contaminants.