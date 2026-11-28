Midea Showcases Full-Stack AIDC Cooling and Commercial HVAC Solutions Built for Extreme Climates at Big 5 Global 2026
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) /PRNewswire/ -- The Big 5 Global 2026 concluded on November 26 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where Midea Building Technologies (MBT) showcased a diverse portfolio of HVAC solutions designed to tackle the Middle East's extreme ambient temperatures and escalating AI computing requirements. From the Full-Stack AIDC Cooling Solution to commercial equipment such as the ProFit Rooftop, V8 VRF, and MagBoost Chiller, the display underscored MBT's capabilities across multiple application scenarios.
Addressing the high-density requirements of AI data center (AIDC), MBT exhibited a full-stack AIDC Cooling Solution based on an "air-liquid converged" architecture. This design enables dynamic allocation of cooling sources, CDUs, and fan walls to adapt to varying rack densities. Key hardware included the Midea AirBoost Inverter Air-Cooled Screw Chiller, capable of continuous operation at ambient temperatures up to 55°C. It delivers a chilled water outlet range of 5°C to 35°C, utilizes R1234ze(E) refrigerant with a low GWP, and features rapid post-outage recovery within 120 seconds. For aggressive environments, its rare-earth aluminum alloy microchannel heat exchangers have passed 9,000-hour salt spray testing, with optional TCP and E-coating protection. At the distribution end, the Midea CDU offers an industry-leading capacity of 2.6 MW, while a high-efficiency dual-source fan wall extends free cooling time by up to 28%.
For commercial spaces facing extreme heat and dust, MBT introduced a robust commercial HVAC portfolio. The ProFit Rooftop unit combines HyperCool technology, which maintains 100% cooling capacity at 46°C, with a DirectDrive belt-free fan motor that minimizes maintenance needs. Additionally, the V8 VRF system features an IP55-rated ShieldBox electrical control box and integrates SuperSense for real-time refrigerant monitoring, along with META 2.0 and ZEN AIR 2.0 to maximize energy savings and occupant comfort. Across the air-cooled portfolio, reinforced anti-corrosion (C4/C5) and dustproof designs help ensure long-term stability in harsh Middle Eastern conditions.
For large-scale facilities, the MagBoost Chiller offers a frictionless, oil-free design. It combines magnetic bearings with permanent magnet synchronous motors to cut lifecycle costs to less than half those of traditional units. To ensure ultra-reliable grid compatibility, the system utilizes inverter power generation control technology, while long-life backup bearings maintain operational stability. Fully AHRI- and CE-certified, the chiller aligns with strict green building requirements such as LEED, supporting clients' decarbonization goals. With its versatile design, it serves as a high-efficiency cooling source for large commercial buildings and district cooling, as well as a core water/air-cooled source for AIDC.
The deployment of these systems is supported by MBT's global manufacturing and service network. This includes an AI-powered lighthouse factory for production quality control, spare parts centers covering 34 countries with same-day delivery, and 193 local service outlets across 29 countries providing after-sales support.
By presenting this integrated product lineup, Midea Building Technologies demonstrated its full-scenario HVAC and AIDC cooling capabilities. This underscores the company's commitment to leading the way in addressing the dual challenges of extreme climates and high-density computing in the Middle East and beyond.
Addressing the high-density requirements of AI data center (AIDC), MBT exhibited a full-stack AIDC Cooling Solution based on an "air-liquid converged" architecture. This design enables dynamic allocation of cooling sources, CDUs, and fan walls to adapt to varying rack densities. Key hardware included the Midea AirBoost Inverter Air-Cooled Screw Chiller, capable of continuous operation at ambient temperatures up to 55°C. It delivers a chilled water outlet range of 5°C to 35°C, utilizes R1234ze(E) refrigerant with a low GWP, and features rapid post-outage recovery within 120 seconds. For aggressive environments, its rare-earth aluminum alloy microchannel heat exchangers have passed 9,000-hour salt spray testing, with optional TCP and E-coating protection. At the distribution end, the Midea CDU offers an industry-leading capacity of 2.6 MW, while a high-efficiency dual-source fan wall extends free cooling time by up to 28%.
For commercial spaces facing extreme heat and dust, MBT introduced a robust commercial HVAC portfolio. The ProFit Rooftop unit combines HyperCool technology, which maintains 100% cooling capacity at 46°C, with a DirectDrive belt-free fan motor that minimizes maintenance needs. Additionally, the V8 VRF system features an IP55-rated ShieldBox electrical control box and integrates SuperSense for real-time refrigerant monitoring, along with META 2.0 and ZEN AIR 2.0 to maximize energy savings and occupant comfort. Across the air-cooled portfolio, reinforced anti-corrosion (C4/C5) and dustproof designs help ensure long-term stability in harsh Middle Eastern conditions.
For large-scale facilities, the MagBoost Chiller offers a frictionless, oil-free design. It combines magnetic bearings with permanent magnet synchronous motors to cut lifecycle costs to less than half those of traditional units. To ensure ultra-reliable grid compatibility, the system utilizes inverter power generation control technology, while long-life backup bearings maintain operational stability. Fully AHRI- and CE-certified, the chiller aligns with strict green building requirements such as LEED, supporting clients' decarbonization goals. With its versatile design, it serves as a high-efficiency cooling source for large commercial buildings and district cooling, as well as a core water/air-cooled source for AIDC.
The deployment of these systems is supported by MBT's global manufacturing and service network. This includes an AI-powered lighthouse factory for production quality control, spare parts centers covering 34 countries with same-day delivery, and 193 local service outlets across 29 countries providing after-sales support.
By presenting this integrated product lineup, Midea Building Technologies demonstrated its full-scenario HVAC and AIDC cooling capabilities. This underscores the company's commitment to leading the way in addressing the dual challenges of extreme climates and high-density computing in the Middle East and beyond.
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