Udrive and AGMC bring BMW rentals to customers from AED 69
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) UAE, November 27, 2026: As car sharing becomes a more regular part of commuting and leisure travel in the UAE, Udrive, the UAE’s leading car-sharing platform, has partnered with AGMC, the official BMW importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, to introduce BMW vehicles to its platform. The BMW X4 is already available through the Udrive app in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with packages starting at AED 69 for one hour, giving residents access to premium driving without the commitment of ownership.
In the first few weeks, six-hour packages have been the most popular choice for the BMW X4, while weekends have emerged as peak booking periods. The weekend pattern suggests customers use premium car sharing for leisure and personal experiences. Users from more than 80 nationalities have rented the model through the Udrive app, reflecting the diversity of customers exploring this option.
“Adding BMW gives our customers more choice in what they drive, with the flexibility they already expect from Udrive. They can choose a premium vehicle for the time they need it, without making a longer commitment. The early response has been encouraging and will help us shape how we expand our premium offering. We aim to make premium driving as simple to access as any other car on our platform,” said Hasib Khan, Founder and CEO of Udrive.
The BMW X4 brings the brand’s coupé styling and focus on driving performance to Udrive’s shared fleet. Alongside the one-hour option, customers can choose two-, three-, six- and 12-hour packages, or a full-day package at AED 349. Weekly packages are also available, and fuel and parking are included. Customers can locate, book and unlock vehicles through the Udrive app, arranging access around their plans.
The BMW X4 joins the MINI Cooper Convertibles already available on Udrive, building on its relationship with AGMC. The partnership now spans more than 150 vehicles, with Udrive aiming to expand the fleet significantly and broaden the premium choices available to customers.
“Through Udrive, more residents can experience a BMW in a way that fits their plans, whether for a few hours or a longer rental. The partnership gives us another way to connect customers with the brand as preferences around car access evolve. We see value in making the BMW driving experience available through a familiar app-based service,” said Gavin Varnham, General Manager, AGMC BMW.
The partnership supports a shared ambition to expand access to premium urban mobility. Its focus on flexible vehicle access is consistent with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’s emphasis on flexible transport options.
Udrive plans to add BMW X1 and X2 models as it develops its premium range. The planned additions form part of its wider approach to building a fleet around changing customer needs, giving residents the freedom to choose different vehicles as their plans and preferences evolve.
Through the Udrive app, customers can locate, book and unlock a vehicle in minutes, with flexible rental options by the minute, hour, day, week or month. The service is designed around convenience and transparency, with zero deposit, no paperwork, office visits or delivery fees, and inclusive benefits such as free fuel and parking.
Udrive operates a fleet of over 2,500 vehicles across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman and has completed more than three million rentals. In 2025, customers travelled more than 45 million kilometres and completed over half a million trips. Residents account for 90% of the customer base, demonstrating strong everyday demand for flexible car access.
In the first few weeks, six-hour packages have been the most popular choice for the BMW X4, while weekends have emerged as peak booking periods. The weekend pattern suggests customers use premium car sharing for leisure and personal experiences. Users from more than 80 nationalities have rented the model through the Udrive app, reflecting the diversity of customers exploring this option.
“Adding BMW gives our customers more choice in what they drive, with the flexibility they already expect from Udrive. They can choose a premium vehicle for the time they need it, without making a longer commitment. The early response has been encouraging and will help us shape how we expand our premium offering. We aim to make premium driving as simple to access as any other car on our platform,” said Hasib Khan, Founder and CEO of Udrive.
The BMW X4 brings the brand’s coupé styling and focus on driving performance to Udrive’s shared fleet. Alongside the one-hour option, customers can choose two-, three-, six- and 12-hour packages, or a full-day package at AED 349. Weekly packages are also available, and fuel and parking are included. Customers can locate, book and unlock vehicles through the Udrive app, arranging access around their plans.
The BMW X4 joins the MINI Cooper Convertibles already available on Udrive, building on its relationship with AGMC. The partnership now spans more than 150 vehicles, with Udrive aiming to expand the fleet significantly and broaden the premium choices available to customers.
“Through Udrive, more residents can experience a BMW in a way that fits their plans, whether for a few hours or a longer rental. The partnership gives us another way to connect customers with the brand as preferences around car access evolve. We see value in making the BMW driving experience available through a familiar app-based service,” said Gavin Varnham, General Manager, AGMC BMW.
The partnership supports a shared ambition to expand access to premium urban mobility. Its focus on flexible vehicle access is consistent with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’s emphasis on flexible transport options.
Udrive plans to add BMW X1 and X2 models as it develops its premium range. The planned additions form part of its wider approach to building a fleet around changing customer needs, giving residents the freedom to choose different vehicles as their plans and preferences evolve.
Through the Udrive app, customers can locate, book and unlock a vehicle in minutes, with flexible rental options by the minute, hour, day, week or month. The service is designed around convenience and transparency, with zero deposit, no paperwork, office visits or delivery fees, and inclusive benefits such as free fuel and parking.
Udrive operates a fleet of over 2,500 vehicles across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman and has completed more than three million rentals. In 2025, customers travelled more than 45 million kilometres and completed over half a million trips. Residents account for 90% of the customer base, demonstrating strong everyday demand for flexible car access.
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