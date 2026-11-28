GALA 2026 Recognises Five UAE Agencies at Its First African Edition
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) 27 November 2026 — Outloud and Havas Middle East received Fastest Growing Agency awards at the Global Agency Leadership Awards (GALA) 2026, while Skyscale Media received a Top Performing Agency award. Synergy Evolve and E-promo group were recognised in the Rising Star category at the ceremony in Cape Town on 19 November.
The awards formed part of GALA’s fourth annual gathering, held on 18–21 November. Around 150 agency leaders, AdTech executives and industry representatives from more than 30 countries attended the event, which took place in Africa for the first time.
The five UAE recipients work across sectors including hospitality, aviation, telecommunications, real estate and e-commerce. Outloud and Havas Middle East serve clients in the UAE, while Synergy Evolve and E-promo group also work across several international markets. Skyscale Media’s work spans tourism, hospitality, aviation and other sectors.
GALA recognises agency achievements in business growth, innovation and client value. Its four main award categories are Launch of the Year, Fastest Growing Agency, Top Performing Agency and Rising Star. The programme also included Leading Partner 2026 acknowledgements for collaboration throughout the year.
“As campaign execution becomes more automated, agencies need to demonstrate the value of their judgement: which audiences to prioritise, what to test and where to invest next. In 2027, our focus will be on working more closely with clients at the planning stage and building a clearer link between campaign performance and business priorities. We see that as an important foundation for sustained agency growth,” said Simon Moghabghab, Managing Director, Outloud.
Alongside the ceremony, the conference examined how agencies are adapting their business models as AI becomes part of advertising operations and client expectations evolve. Sessions addressed consumer trust, marketing partnerships and leadership.
Dex Hunter-Torricke, whose communications career has included Google, Meta, SpaceX and the United Nations, spoke about storytelling and communicating in a more human way. Amy Brann, founder of Synaptic Potential, explored how insights from neuroscience can inform leadership. Evolve founder Rex Pemberton led “Breach Point”, a 90-minute interactive session on decision-making and collaboration.
A session by Kadotien Soro, “Cities, Not Countries”, examined African markets through examples from ride-hailing, delivery and food services, focusing on differences between cities and the role of local partners. Sponsors Digital Eagle and Simply Black also contributed workshops. Digital Eagle supported the event as Platinum Sponsor and Simply Black as Silver Sponsor.
GALA brings international agency networks and regional specialists together in an invitation-only format. Previous editions took place in Istanbul in 2023, Doha in 2024 and Bangkok in 2025.
The awards formed part of GALA’s fourth annual gathering, held on 18–21 November. Around 150 agency leaders, AdTech executives and industry representatives from more than 30 countries attended the event, which took place in Africa for the first time.
The five UAE recipients work across sectors including hospitality, aviation, telecommunications, real estate and e-commerce. Outloud and Havas Middle East serve clients in the UAE, while Synergy Evolve and E-promo group also work across several international markets. Skyscale Media’s work spans tourism, hospitality, aviation and other sectors.
GALA recognises agency achievements in business growth, innovation and client value. Its four main award categories are Launch of the Year, Fastest Growing Agency, Top Performing Agency and Rising Star. The programme also included Leading Partner 2026 acknowledgements for collaboration throughout the year.
“As campaign execution becomes more automated, agencies need to demonstrate the value of their judgement: which audiences to prioritise, what to test and where to invest next. In 2027, our focus will be on working more closely with clients at the planning stage and building a clearer link between campaign performance and business priorities. We see that as an important foundation for sustained agency growth,” said Simon Moghabghab, Managing Director, Outloud.
Alongside the ceremony, the conference examined how agencies are adapting their business models as AI becomes part of advertising operations and client expectations evolve. Sessions addressed consumer trust, marketing partnerships and leadership.
Dex Hunter-Torricke, whose communications career has included Google, Meta, SpaceX and the United Nations, spoke about storytelling and communicating in a more human way. Amy Brann, founder of Synaptic Potential, explored how insights from neuroscience can inform leadership. Evolve founder Rex Pemberton led “Breach Point”, a 90-minute interactive session on decision-making and collaboration.
A session by Kadotien Soro, “Cities, Not Countries”, examined African markets through examples from ride-hailing, delivery and food services, focusing on differences between cities and the role of local partners. Sponsors Digital Eagle and Simply Black also contributed workshops. Digital Eagle supported the event as Platinum Sponsor and Simply Black as Silver Sponsor.
GALA brings international agency networks and regional specialists together in an invitation-only format. Previous editions took place in Istanbul in 2023, Doha in 2024 and Bangkok in 2025.
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