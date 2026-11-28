MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and China have discussed plans to build a cross-border power transmission line to facilitate electricity imports from China, according to the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy.

The issue was discussed at the first meeting of the Kyrgyz-Chinese Working Group on Electric Power Cooperation, held in Qingdao, China, on November 26, 2026, in the Government-to-Business format. The meeting was co-chaired by Kyrgyz Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov and Wang Hongzhi, head of China's National Energy Administration.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged copies of an interagency agreement on cooperation in the electric power sector, which was signed on September 23, 2026.

In his remarks, Rysbekov emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Kyrgyzstan in August 2026.

The discussions focused on interconnecting the two countries' power systems, constructing a cross-border transmission line to supply electricity from China to Kyrgyzstan, and ensuring power supplies to an industrial park in the border area.

Rysbekov said the Ministry of Energy had nearly completed arrangements for financing the construction of the necessary energy infrastructure. He also proposed a phased implementation schedule, under which the facility is expected to enter commercial operation in December 2027.

The two sides also exchanged information on developments in their respective electric power sectors and discussed the project's technical and organizational aspects, as well as priorities for further cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, Rysbekov invited Wang to visit Kyrgyzstan officially and attend the second meeting of the joint working group in Bishkek.