MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, Texas, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Filings, an SEC EDGAR filing agent serving existing and prospective public companies, SPACs, and foreign private issuers, today announced its AI-powered filing capability, which the company describes as the first EDGAR filing solution to integrate AI-driven editing, conversion, and validation of EDGAR HTML and Inline XBRL filings. The platform enables issuers to prepare and file Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 20-F, 8-K, 6-K, registration statements, proxy materials, and other SEC filings while reducing estimated annual filing costs by at least 30%, without compromising accuracy, compliance, or deadline reliability.

For decades, public companies have relied on filing agents and financial printers to manually convert documents into EDGAR-compliant formats, tag financial data in Inline XBRL, process revisions, and validate submissions before filing. These labor-intensive workflows have traditionally been billed by the page, revision cycle, and XBRL tag count. Federal Filings' AI platform automates much of that production process, allowing clients to benefit from faster turnaround times, lower costs, and predictable pricing.

Key platform capabilities include:



EDGAR Conversion: Converts Word and PDF documents into EDGAR-compliant HTML, including complex tables, table of contents structures, folios, and formatting requirements.

Inline XBRL Tagging: Leverages historical tagging data to carry forward prior-period tags while identifying inconsistencies and potential tagging errors that do not reconcile to the underlying financial statements. Automated Validation: Reviews filings against SEC EDGAR requirements, including structured filing-fee exhibits. Since the implementation of EDGAR Release 26.1 in March 2026, filing-fee exhibit errors generally result in suspended filings, making pre-submission validation increasingly critical.

Because revisions no longer require manual re-keying and repeated production cycles, Federal Filings offers flat, predictable pricing. Clients pay a single quarterly or transaction-based fee rather than traditional per-page and per-revision charges, generating meaningful and recurring cost savings throughout the year. Importantly, the platform combines AI efficiency with experienced human oversight. Every filing is reviewed by seasoned EDGAR specialists before submission, and the firm's filing desk remains staffed through critical filing deadlines.

"Public companies have been paying for typesetting long after typesetting stopped being the hard part," said Elliot Goldstein, owner of Federal Filings. "Our AI editor performs conversion and XBRL tagging in minutes, allowing our professionals to focus on what truly matters: reviewing every filing, resolving issues before submission, and supporting clients on deadline night. Every C-Suite member should be evaluating whether their filing agent's pricing reflects what modern AI technology now makes possible."

Federal Filings supports issuers throughout the capital markets lifecycle, including IPOs, direct listings, de-SPAC transactions, merger transactions, and ongoing Exchange Act reporting obligations. Through November 2026, the firm submitted more than 1,600 EDGAR filings, including over 200 IPO registration filings and more than 50 merger and de-SPAC transactions. Notable transactions in 2026 include:



IPOs and proposed listings: Vogenx, Inc. (Nasdaq: VOGX); Ionic Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: IOND) direct listing; RUI Holdings Inc.

SPAC IPOs: Columbus Circle Capital Corp III; Southport Acquisition Corp. II; SPACCircle Acquisition Corp.; Cartesian Growth Corp IV; Disciplined Growth Acquisition Corp.; Iris Acquisition Corp II; AmperCap Acquisition Co; XFLH Capital Corp deSPAC and merger transactions: Blockfusion's $450 million business combination with Blue Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: BACC); InoBat's combination with Cartesian Growth Corp II; Fort Robotics' combination with Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp; RYVYL Inc.'s merger registration statement on Form S-4

Federal Filings continues to invest in AI-enabled regulatory technology designed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance filing quality for issuers navigating today's increasingly complex SEC reporting environment

About Federal Filings LLC

Federal Filings is an SEC EDGAR filing agent based in Austin, Texas. A pioneer in leveraging its AI-powered editor to convert and validate EDGAR HTML and Inline XBRL files, the firm specializes in SPAC IPOs, deSPAC transactions, foreign private issuer filings and ongoing Exchange Act compliance. Services include EDGAR conversion, iXBRL tagging, filing fee exhibits, Section 16 filings and 24/7 filing support. Learn more about the company at .





Contact

CEO

Elliot Goldstein

Federal Filings LLC

...

512-450-5011



