MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Garden City, NY, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Da Vinci Health Center today announced that it is welcoming new patients and provider referrals for its interventional psychiatry program, led by Boris Khaimov, DO, a board-certified psychiatrist with more than 20 years of experience who practices a holistic, mind-body-spirit approach to mental health. The center treats adults 18 and older and offers transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), Spravato (esketamine) nasal spray and IV ketamine therapy alongside psychiatric evaluation and medication management, together with a set of whole-person health programs, all under Dr. Khaimov's direction.

“Too many people are told to keep waiting on a medication that isn't working,” said Dr. Khaimov.“There are well-studied options for depression that hasn't responded to standard treatment. Our job is to find what fits each person and stay closely involved throughout.”

Treatment options beyond standard medication

Many people with depression do not get adequate relief from the first or second antidepressant they try. Da Vinci Health Center focuses on those patients, offering three options under one roof:



TMS. A non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain involved in mood. Sessions are done in the office without anesthesia, and patients can return to their day afterward.

Spravato (esketamine). An FDA-approved nasal spray for adults with treatment-resistant depression, given on site with post-dose monitoring as the Spravato REMS program requires. IV ketamine therapy. Infusions given under medical supervision for appropriate patients after a psychiatric evaluation. Use of IV ketamine for depression is off-label.

Holistic psychiatry: mind, body and spirit

Dr. Khaimov practices holistic psychiatry, which treats mental health as inseparable from physical health and overall well-being. Alongside its psychiatric treatments, Da Vinci Health Center offers:



Comprehensive blood work to check for physical factors that affect mood and energy.

Pharmacogenomic testing, a genetic test that helps guide the choice and dosing of medications for each patient.

IV therapies given on site under medical supervision.

A weight management program with medical oversight.

A men's health program focused on vitality and virility. A women's health program supporting fertility.

“The mind doesn't work apart from the body,” said Dr. Khaimov.“When we look at the whole person - lab work, genetics, lifestyle and what gives someone meaning - we can build a plan that fits them instead of working by trial and error.”

A psychiatrist behind every visit

Patients at Da Vinci Health Center are seen by the practice's physician assistants for intakes, evaluations and follow-up visits. Dr. Khaimov reviews every clinical note and progress report at the end of each day and directs each patient's treatment plan. The model is designed to give patients timely appointments without giving up physician oversight.

“Every chart in this practice crosses my desk,” Dr. Khaimov added.“Patients should know that whoever they see on a given day, a psychiatrist is following their care.”

Primary care physicians, therapists and psychologists can refer patients directly.

About Dr. Boris Khaimov, DO

Boris Khaimov, DO, is a psychiatrist board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He earned his medical degree from the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2006. He completed his psychiatry residency at Zucker Hillside Hospital and a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry through the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. He practices holistic psychiatry, currently treats adult patients 18 and older, and is licensed in New York and New Jersey. He is the author of Breaking Chains: A Teen's Journey to Empowerment and Growth (2025).

About Da Vinci Health Center

Da Vinci Health Center is a psychiatric practice in Garden City, New York, offering holistic psychiatric care for adults 18 and older, including TMS, Spravato (esketamine), IV ketamine therapy, medication management and whole-person health programs. Care is directed by board-certified psychiatrist Boris Khaimov, DO. To schedule an evaluation or refer a patient, call (917) 551-6652 or visit .





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Da Vinci Health Center Announces Interventional Psychiatry Program for Adults in Garden City