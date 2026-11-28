MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Leaders of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court's directive on lighting the ceremonial Deepam at Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, while accusing the state government of failing to comply with the court's directions.

VHP national spokesperson Amitosh Pareek described the development as a victory for the Hindu community and questioned whether the lamp would be lit at the spot where devotees had been demanding permission to perform the ritual.

"This is a victory for the Hindu community. The hill belongs to the Hindu community, as declared by the Privy Council in 1920, a position upheld by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the Division Bench and the Supreme Court of India. The question remains whether the lamp will be lit today at the same place where Hindus have been demanding the right to perform the ritual," he said.

Pareek alleged that despite the Supreme Court's directions, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government had deliberately failed to allow Hindus to light the lamp. He questioned the government's claim of being secular and alleged that referring to the hill as Sikandar Hill amounted to disregarding the court's directions.

He further alleged that the government's actions violated Article 25 of the Constitution and amounted to religious appeasement. Pareek said a contempt petition had been filed before the Supreme Court, which had taken cognisance of the matter and sought the state government's response.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo also criticised the state government's handling of the issue, saying that Lord Murugan is widely worshipped across South India and that devotees' religious sentiments should be respected.

"Lord Murugan should be hailed. He is worshipped widely across South India. The way the state government and local administration refused to allow the lighting of the Deepam was disrespectful to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court's order is supreme, and not following it is a serious issue. The Supreme Court has issued a notice, and in the presence of the CRPF, the Deepam ceremony will be organised. Those who disrespected Lord Murugan should be jailed," he said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC also questioned the state government's position and accused it of pursuing religious appeasement.

"People who are anti-Hindu or anti-Sanatan are not even following the Supreme Court's order. Is this not contempt of court? The Tamil Nadu government should answer why it is doing appeasement politics based on religion," she said.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at Thiruparankundram ahead of the ceremonial lighting of the lamp on Saturday at 6 p.m.. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken control of the hill following the Supreme Court's directive, while hundreds of devotees have been arriving at the temple since early morning.

The controversy stems from a prolonged legal dispute over lighting the ceremonial lamp at the hilltop stone pillar, Deepathoon.

Last year, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities to light the lamp at the designated spot. However, the then DMK government did not implement the directive and challenged the order before the Supreme Court.

The present TVK government has maintained its predecessor's position.

Thiruparankundram is regarded as the first of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan and attracts devotees from across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.