MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) As the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced its support for the proposed Delimitation Bill, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal on Saturday said it was the party's choice, adding that everyone now understood the BJP's intentions behind the legislation.

This comes after the major Tamil Nadu party on Saturday announced its decision to support the revised Delimitation Bill proposed to be introduced by the BJP-led Central government during the special session of Parliament commencing on November 30.

The decision was taken at a consultative meeting of the party's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, chaired by DMK President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam.

Interacting with reporters here, Venugopal said, "It is up to them. It is their decision because now everybody understands the design behind the BJP's Delimitation Bill."

"Basically, what they (the BJP) have done in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, everybody knows. The country knows that. Gerrymandering is their major agenda to divide the people of this country. Everybody knows that. If somebody wants to support it, that is their choice. We still believe that people who believe in the Constitution and the empowerment of backward communities, Dalits and minorities, cannot vote for this Bill," he said.

Asked about the Opposition's strategy on the proposed legislation, Venugopal said the matter would be discussed collectively by the Opposition parties.

"I think we are going to discuss all these things. Let us have a meeting. We will discuss it, and our Opposition party leaders will sit together and decide," he added.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a new Constitution Amendment Bill, accompanied by a Delimitation Bill, marking a significant departure from the legislation introduced and defeated in the Lok Sabha in April.

The new Constitution Amendment Bill, which is scheduled to be introduced in Parliament on Monday (November 30), seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 seats by providing for a uniform 50 per cent increase in the number of constituencies in each state.

It also proposes extending the existing freeze on the distribution of Lok Sabha seats among states for another 25 years, until 2051.

The proposed legislation is expected to trigger fresh political discussions, with Opposition parties raising concerns over its provisions and the possible implications for electoral representation across the country.