MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Gold and silver posted weekly gains in the domestic market, recovering from more than one-year lows supported by falling US Treasury yields, although expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike capped gains.

Gold rose 1.94 per cent on a weekly basis as bargain hunting emerged at lower price levels, helping prices recover by the end of the week, analysts said.

Gold had touched its lowest level since September 2025 after stronger-than-expected US inflation data and an upward revision in economic growth reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve could continue tightening monetary policy.

Silver up 1.16 per cent followed a similar trajectory, swinging sharply before renewed buying interest and thin holiday trading helped lift prices towards the end of the week.

On Friday, MCX gold futures expiring in December added 0.12 per cent while MCX silver futures for December gained 4.8 per cent. Gold futures stood at Rs 1,25,350, while silver futures stood at Rs 1,52,843 per kg.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,26,299 on Friday, up from Rs 1,23,893 seen at last week's close, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

The price of 1 kg of 99.9 per cent pure silver rose from Rs 1,52,528 to 1,54,300, up 1.16 per cent.

The rebound in precious metals also reflects improving risk appetite rather than a broad shift towards safe-haven assets, suggesting that the recovery remains vulnerable to changes in interest-rate expectations, market participants said.

Markets continued to price in a 25-basis-point rate increase at the December 8-9 US Federal Reserve meeting as almost certain, while Fed officials reiterated concerns that inflation remains elevated.

Gold and silver could extend their recovery if Treasury yields continue to ease and the US dollar weakens, although any reassessment towards a more hawkish policy outlook could quickly revive selling pressure, they forecast.

MCX gold faces immediate resistance in the Rs 1,26,300-Rs 1,27,000 range, while support is seen at Rs 1,21,000-Rs 1,21,700. For MCX silver, resistance is placed at Rs 1,56,000-Rs 1,58,000, while support is seen between Rs 1,47,000 and Rs 1,49,000.

-IANS

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