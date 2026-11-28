MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) NDA leaders on Saturday welcomed the revised Delimitation Bill approved by the Union Cabinet, describing it as a "historic step" to expand legislative representation and implement 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

The BJP-led Central government is expected to introduce the proposed legislation during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30.

Leaders from various NDA constituents expressed support for the Cabinet's decision, saying the proposed changes would increase representation, provide greater opportunities to women and address the need for delimitation of constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for approving the Bill.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to open the path for 33 per cent reservation for women. The Cabinet has ensured that before the 2029 elections, this law will come into effect, and women will no longer have to wait any longer," Pathak said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also welcomed the Centre's decision, highlighting the opportunities that an increase in the number of parliamentary seats could create.

"With 40 additional MPs in Uttar Pradesh, many talented individuals will get an opportunity. Women possess immense talent, and when given opportunities, they have often demonstrated that they can perform even better than men. With 33 per cent reservation for women, the atmosphere in both the country's Parliament and the State Assembly will become even better," Maurya said, while expressing gratitude to the Centre.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma, speaking to IANS, said the proposed reforms reflected Prime Minister Modi's efforts to bring changes aimed at improving public representation and governance.

"Congress is opposing these reforms despite its claims of protecting the Constitution. The country has decided that women must get their rightful representation, and the BJP stands firmly behind this under Modi-ji's leadership," Sharma said.

JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha also backed the proposed delimitation exercise, pointing out that the last such exercise was conducted in 1971-72.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Delimitation is happening because the last one took place in 1971-72. And you all know how much the population of each parliamentary or Assembly (constituency) has grown over those 50 years. So this Bill has been brought for that, and as was seen yesterday, in every state there will be a 50 per cent increase from this. This certainly should happen. As far as women's reservation is concerned, that Bill is already passed; the one-third women's reservation Bill is already passed."

JDU national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan also described the Union Cabinet's approval as a historic decision, alleging that the Congress and other opposition parties had repeatedly failed to fulfil their promises regarding women's representation.

"Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to ensure one-third representation for women, and preparations are underway to turn this commitment into reality," Ranjan told IANS.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC said delimitation was a constitutional exercise that would eventually have to be undertaken, particularly in view of the country's growing population.

"The proposal is performance-based, with a 50 per cent increase in seats. Nari Shakti Vandan is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee, and we hope both Bills will be passed in this session," Shaina NC told IANS.

Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao also criticised the Congress and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of obstructing the women's reservation initiative despite the passage of legislation providing for 33 per cent reservation under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

"Delimitation is long overdue for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and increasing seats by 50 per cent is the best formula without disturbing the population ratio. I hope both Bills are passed," Rao told IANS.