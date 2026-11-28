London [UK], November 28 (ANI): Kate Middleton has spoken about the“lonely road” of navigating cancer as she meets fellow survivors in a new clip from the upcoming BBC and Universal documentary 'Heal', which is set to premiere in the UK on November 29. In the newly released clip, the Princess of Wales is seen joining a cancer support group organised by Shine Cancer Support, where she reflects on discussing her illness beyond the confines of her family.“I haven't really explored this outside my family walls,” Middleton tells the group during the conversation. As per Deadline, the documentary will offer a closer look at Middleton's experience with cancer and her recovery, bringing together her personal reflections and conversations with people who have faced serious health challenges. It will examine the impact of a major illness on patients and their families, while exploring the places, relationships and experiences that can contribute to the healing process. Titled 'Heal', the documentary is set against the backdrop of the Princess of Wales' Three Peaks Challenge, which involved scaling the three highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales as part of her charity work. Middleton will reflect on life beyond diagnosis and recovery alongside other people who have experienced significant health issues. The film will also feature her husband, Prince William, and their children. The Princess of Wales has not publicly disclosed the type of cancer she was diagnosed with. She entered remission last year. Produced by Detail Films and directed by Benji Jackson, Heal will have multiple international broadcast and streaming releases. In the UK, the documentary will air on BBC at 6:15 pm GMT on November 29. In the US, it will be broadcast on NBC at 8 pm and Bravo at 11:30 pm on November 30, with streaming on Peacock the following day. The documentary will also be released on NBCUniversal's Channel 9 in Australia on December 1 and on CTV in Canada on December 7. No official Indian broadcaster or local streaming release date has been announced for the 2026 documentary. All proceeds from the documentary's distribution will go to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. (ANI)

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