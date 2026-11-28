New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Saturday expressed confidence that the proposed Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, would not be passed during the upcoming Special Session of Parliament, asserting that Opposition parties would unite to "defend the Constitution" against what he described as "attacks and disrespect". Tiwari said the issue of protecting the Constitution would bring political parties together, expressing confidence that the Opposition would collectively oppose the proposed legislation during the special session beginning November 30. "We are fully confident that when it comes to the Constitution, everyone will unite. As the Constitution is being attacked and disrespected, everyone will also stand with us to defend the Constitution. We are fully confident that this will not pass," Tiwari told ANI.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja on Saturday said the party has decided to support the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states, while reiterating that Tamil Nadu's existing share of representation in the Lok Sabha must remain protected amid the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. Speaking to ANI after a meeting of the DMK, Raja said the party had consistently maintained that Tamil Nadu's 7.18 per cent share in the Lok Sabha should not be altered, adding that the revised proposal appeared to safeguard the state's existing proportion of representation. "Our consistent demand is that the share of 7.18% (seat share in Lok Sabha) should not be altered. Now it is being maintained. Of course, procedural issues are there; we will address them. If necessary, we will give an amendment," he said.

His remarks come ahead of the special session of Parliament, beginning November 30, during which the Centre is preparing to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, along with other proposed legislation. The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared three revised draft legislations, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposed delimitation legislation provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every State and Union Territory, with a corresponding increase in the total number of seats in State Assemblies. The proposals are aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.

The proposed legislation is expected to face a crucial test in Parliament, as the Constitution Amendment Bill requires the requisite parliamentary support for passage. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may also need the support of regional parties, including the DMK, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and YSR Congress Party, to secure its passage in the Lok Sabha. The second part of the Eighth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha is scheduled to begin on November 30. According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the government has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to transact essential government business. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session of 2026, with both Houses being adjourned sine die on August 13. The Centre's fresh attempt comes seven months after it failed to secure the requisite majority in the Lok Sabha for the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in April 2026. During the April 17 voting, the government secured 298 votes in favour against 230 votes against, with 528 members participating in the division. The Bill required 352 votes to meet the two-thirds majority requirement and consequently fell short by 54 votes. (ANI)