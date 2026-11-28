New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has received a significant boost in its bid to secure the required two-thirds majority for the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation, with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) indicating support for the revised proposals, taking the ruling alliance's estimated tally from around 320 to 350 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

However, the support does not yet give the government a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting. In that scenario, the government would require 360 votes, leaving it 10 short. The threshold will depend on the actual number of members present and voting, subject to the separate constitutional requirement of a majority of the House's total membership.

The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, announced its decision to support the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states, while maintaining that Tamil Nadu's existing share of representation must remain protected. DMK MP A Raja said the party's consistent demand had been that Tamil Nadu's 7.18 per cent share in the Lok Sabha should not be altered, adding that the proposed arrangement appeared to preserve the state's representation. "Our consistent demand is that the share of 7.18% (seat share in Lok Sabha) should not be altered. Now it is being maintained. Of course, procedural issues are there; we will address them. If necessary, we will give an amendment," Raja said.

DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, addressing the party's MPs on Friday, said both the key demands raised by the party had been incorporated into the revised Bill. He said the party had consistently opposed any move that could reduce Tamil Nadu's share of parliamentary representation and had succeeded in securing protection for the state's representation for the next 25 years. Stalin said the DMK had proposed a practical solution through a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 2024 and had worked to build awareness about the possible impact of delimitation on southern states. "We have done our duty. Explain this to everyone. During the upcoming parliamentary session, strongly articulate our position. There should be no hesitation in openly expressing the party's stand," he told party MPs.

The NCP-SP, which has eight Lok Sabha MPs, has also indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals. Party leader Jitendra Awhad had on Friday said that the party had decided to support the delimitation process, describing it as a constitutional requirement. "The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement... A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation," Awhad said.

On Saturday, NCP city president Vishal Tambe said the party's national working president Supriya Sule and Awhad had clarified its position, adding that the NCP-SP would support the constitutional amendment. "Our National Working President, MP Supriya Tai Sule, and Honorable Jitendra ji Awhad clarified in their press conference yesterday that we support the Delimitation Bill, which is a Constitutional Amendment, and this Constitutional Amendment, every it was, happened earlier in 2007, now every 20 years, any Constitutional Amendment, no matter the government, this constitutional amendment, a bill came in 2027 which will come in 2029, for the next 20-25 years regarding the composition of constituencies, this Constitutional Amendment for the bill, we from the Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Chandra Pawar faction are going in support of it," Tambe said. He also said the party had consistently maintained that any increase in seats should preserve the existing allocation for every state, with a 50 per cent addition.

The NDA's estimated strength of around 320 MPs includes the BJP's 241 members and MPs from its allies and other groups counted in the ruling alliance's calculation. The addition of the DMK's 22 MPs and the NCP-SP's eight MPs takes the potential tally to around 350. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which has four Lok Sabha MPs, is another possible source of support. If the party also backs the legislation, the tally could rise to 354, leaving the government six votes short of the 360 required if all 540 sitting members vote.

The Constitution Amendment Bill requires a majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of members present and voting under Article 368 of the Constitution. Abstentions and absences can therefore affect the two-thirds calculation, although the separate majority-of-total-membership requirement remains applicable. The Lok Sabha currently has 540 sitting members, with three vacancies.

The government had secured 298 votes in favour against 230 votes against during the April 17 voting on the previous Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, falling short of the required special majority. The Union Cabinet has cleared three revised draft legislations, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to Union Territories laws. The Bills are set to be taken up during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30.

The proposed legislation provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the total number of seats in State Legislative Assemblies. The maximum strength of the Lok Sabha is proposed to rise to 850, with up to 815 members representing states and 35 representing Union Territories. The legislative package is also aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. The Opposition has objected to linking the implementation of women's reservation with delimitation and has demanded that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The proposed legislation is expected to be a key point of discussion during the special session. If passed by the Lok Sabha, the Constitution Amendment Bill will also require a special majority in the Rajya Sabha.