New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), Bengaluru, hosted the 65th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM) on November 26 and 27, bringing together defence personnel, aviation experts and scientists to discuss advancements in aerospace medicine and aeromedical support. According to the Ministry of Defence, the conference was inaugurated by Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of the Air Staff, in the presence of military and civilian dignitaries from India and abroad. Themed 'One Airspace - One Mission: Aeromedical Support from Runway to Orbit', the event highlighted the role of aerospace medicine in military aviation, civil aviation and human spaceflight, with a focus on safety, performance and mission success. Air Marshal Vivek Hande, Director General Medical Services (Air), delivered the presidential address, emphasising the importance of aerospace medicine in enhancing aircrew efficiency and ensuring the viability of human life in orbit. The conference also featured the Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee Memorial Oration, delivered by APVS Prasad, Chief Executive of CEMILAC, and the Air Vice Marshal MM Srinagesh Memorial Oration, delivered by retired Air Vice Marshal Anupam Agarwal. The JHF Manekshaw Panel brought together experts, including retired Wing Commander Surender Sodhi, Chief Advisor of Aeromedical Services at MD ONBOARD, Canada, and retired Colonel KN Rao, Technical Officer at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Canada. The Cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma Lecture Series, moderated by Cosmonaut Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, featured a keynote address by Pawan Chandana, Co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace. The scientific programme covered a range of subjects, including altered gravity, spaceflight medicine and the psychological challenges of civil aviation. Discussions also focused on crew performance optimisation, indigenous aircraft design and safety challenges related to ejection and extreme environmental conditions. Other key discussions examined the evolution of women in fighter flying and the integration of terrestrial simulations with orbital flight. Young researchers also presented studies highlighting emerging developments in the field of aerospace medicine. (ANI)

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