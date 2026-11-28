A man's quick thinking and desire to aid a trapped pet dog has won hearts online, thanks to a viral video of his rescue. The dog was reportedly stranded high up on an electric pole near a house after presumably falling from an upper-floor balcony and being unable to descend on its own.

The event was caught on film and published by the X account Ghar Ke Kalesh. According to the post, a group of individuals were on their way to a Jaago ritual when they noticed the scared animal isolated above ground. With the puppy in danger, one man climbed a nearby street lamp to get it to safety.

The rescue ended on a pleasant note when the guy carefully pulled the dog down and reunited it with its owner, who was eagerly waiting below. The video has since received positive feedback from social media users, who commended the man's kindness and clear thinking.

A pet dog accidentally fell from an upper balcony and became trapped high up on an adjacent electric pole. When a group of people on their way to a Jaago ceremony noticed the dog trapped, Mohit risked a climb to reunite him with his frantic owner. Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 27, 2026

Man Climbs Street Light to Save Stranded Dog

The popular video shows a brown-and-white dog caught on an electric pole tied to a house, with numerous people gathering below to watch.

With no easy way for the animal to get down, a guy steps forward and starts climbing the street lamp to reach it. People around watch nervously and cheer him on as he approaches the terrified dog.

After reaching the animal, the guy cautiously grips it and begins to climb down. He carefully brings the dog to the ground, with no visible injuries.

The rescue culminates with the pet being returned to its owner, transforming a difficult situation into a joyous reunion.

What is the Jaago Ceremony?

According to the X post, the gang was on its way to a Jaago ritual when they discovered the dog was in difficulty.

Jaago is a traditional nighttime festival linked with weddings in North India, notably Punjab. It often includes music, dancing, and a parade around the neighbourhood, with people carrying painted clay pots or traditional lamps.

The Internet praises a man for his kind gesture.

The video has gotten great feedback, with social media users applauding the man's choice to step forward and assist an animal in distress.

One user summarised the situation by writing, "Humanity is rare, but not extinct."

Another person commended the man's efforts, writing, "God bless you brother "

The wonderful rescue serves as a reminder that tiny acts of kindness may have a tremendous impact, especially when an animal is in need of assistance.