Bigg Boss never runs out of drama. In recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Kanika won the captaincy task and became the leader of this coming week. She won the task with support of Gullu and Scout OP. Her emotional reaction grabs attention among audience.

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How Did Kanika Mann Win Captaincy?

The captaincy task involve two team A and B. Team A has Gullu, Kanika, Scoup and Love while Team B has Qazi, Uditi, Arishfa, Amrapali, Mahhi Vij and Yung. The task was to measure objects by hands. One member of each team will take measurement of the objects and pass the number to the other teammates till the last member.

Team A won the task and captain was going to be chosen either Kanika or Gullu. Bigg Boss left the choice to decide among Kanika, Gullu and Scout themselves. Gullu and Scout gave the captain position to Kanika and she ended up being the leader of this week.

#ScoutOP was the one who made Kanika the captain. He literally pushed her to take the captaincy!

#BigBoss #BigBoss20 Foxxy (@hinduismOg) November 27, 2026

Fans says Gullu chooses friendship over power winning hearts while Kanika's reaction made fans emotional.

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Gullu's decision becomes the talking point

One of the key moments in this episode was Gullu's decision to step back. Kanika got moved by his decision. This win brings yet another captaincy responsibility for Kanika in the Bigg Boss show.

Few days ago, Gullu confessed his growing feelings for Kanika, and now he gave up the captain role for her. His act is creating an emotional buzz among audience. Now, with Kanika leading the house, audience might get to see more competition and change in house dynamics.

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You can watch Bigg Boss 20 on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colours TV at 10:30 pm.