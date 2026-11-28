MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A man caught carrying more than a kilo of suspected hashish near a shop in Sharjah was sentenced in absentia to life in prison for possession with intent to traffic. A second man, arrested after police watched him collect a package in Al Nahda, was jailed for three months for drug use.

The investigation began in January 2024, when Sharjah's anti-narcotics officers received a tip that a man was selling drugs. After obtaining authorisation from prosecutors, officers arrested him near a shop. He was carrying a bag containing a yellow package that weighed just over a kilo with its contents.

Recommended For You

The man led officers to his home, where they found a crystalline substance, three electronic scales and equipment bearing traces of a dark substance. Forensic tests later identified cannabis substances and methamphetamine among the items seized.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

While the man was in custody, he received a call from an Asian country. The caller told him to leave drugs at a location in Al Nahda and said someone in the country would collect them. Police placed a package containing nearly 560 grams of the seized hashish at the location and kept watch.

In the early hours of the morning, officers saw the second man get out of a vehicle and pick up the package. They arrested him with it in his possession. Tests later showed that both men had used methamphetamine.

The trial

At the initial trial, the court sentenced the first man to life in prison for possession with intent to traffic. It jailed the second man for three months for drug use and acquitted him of the trafficking charges.

Prosecutors appealed the second man's acquittal. An officer testified that the man had said he intended to divide the hashish for sale. Appearing by video link with his lawyer, the defendant admitted using drugs and denied intending to sell them.

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal found that the officer's testimony alone was insufficient to establish intent to sell. The original investigation had focused on the first man, and police arrested the second as soon as he collected the package. The judges therefore upheld his acquittal on the trafficking charges and left his three-month sentence for drug use in place.

Al Ain court orders two convicted over resort gold theft to pay Dh207,489 Dubai: Husband, son ordered to pay woman Dh16.1 million after stealing jewellery Dubai woman fined, ordered to repay Dh700,000 after selling fake Patek Philippe watch

ALSO READ