Samsung Expands Advanced Health Features To Galaxy Watch8 Series With One UI 9 Watch
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, November 28, 2026 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that Galaxy Watch8 Classic and Galaxy Watch8 are receiving a set of health features first introduced on Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2. Delivered through the One UI 9 Watch software update and the Samsung Health and Samsung Health Monitor apps, the new features help users understand their health across sleep, heart health, and fitness.
The update brings Vitals, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, Fitness Index, and the upgraded Sleep Apnea feature to the Galaxy Watch8 series. The Samsung Health app enhances Sleep Coaching to offer more personalized guidance based on each user's goals and sleep data. Additionally, the upgraded Sleep Apnea feature - available through the Samsung Health Monitor app - classifies breathing disruptions into three levels.
Overnight Vitals and Daily Heart Health Insights
Vitals[1] measures five biometric indicators while the user sleeps: heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature, and blood oxygen saturation. Based on the data collected, the watch establishes a personal baseline and can alert users when it detects notable deviations from that baseline.
Heart Health Score[2] integrates everyday health indicators - such as sleep and activity data - into a single, unified score. The feature helps users understand how their daily routines relate to their heart health and allows them to track changes in their score.
Balancing Exercise and Recovery
Daily Cardio Load[3] helps users manage the balance between exercise and recovery by measuring the strain that workouts and daily activities place on the heart, and suggesting an appropriate load range.
Meanwhile, Fitness Index[4] combines multiple fitness-related metrics into a comprehensive overview of physical fitness. It also recommends fitness content that matches the user's goals, helping them sustain healthy activity habits.
Building Sustainable Sleep Routines With Upgraded Sleep Coaching
The upgraded Sleep Coaching[5] experience delivers more personalized guidance tailored to each user's goals. Coaching can start with just three days of sleep data from the past two weeks, and weekly guidance dynamically adapts as sleep patterns change. Informed by principles of behavioral sleep science, the program gives users daily habit checklists and easy-to-read sleep tips on the basics of better sleep.
Understanding Breathing Disruption Levels During Sleep
The upgraded Sleep Apnea[6] feature, which received U.S. FDA clearance in July 2026 and approval from Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in October 2026, uses an AI algorithm to analyze how often breathing disruptions occur per hour of sleep. Results are sorted into three levels: minimal, occasional, and frequent. Results are available through the Samsung Health Monitor app after two valid nights of sleep data within a 10-day period.
Personalizing the Samsung Watch Experience
The One UI 9 Watch upgrades also extend beyond health monitoring, enabling users to display their favorite moments on their wrist with Portrait Watch Face. This feature recognizes people in photos and arranges the clock and background around them, creating a more personal feel to the watch face display.
The upgraded Compass allows users to save important locations - such as where they parked or a campsite - as waypoints. With Track Back, users can follow a recorded route back to their starting point.
Availability
The One UI 9 Watch update for Galaxy Watch8 Classic and Galaxy Watch8 began rolling out in mid-November. Availability and features may vary by country, model, carrier, and other conditions, and some features require a separate update to the Samsung Health app or the Samsung Health Monitor app.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience.
The update brings Vitals, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, Fitness Index, and the upgraded Sleep Apnea feature to the Galaxy Watch8 series. The Samsung Health app enhances Sleep Coaching to offer more personalized guidance based on each user's goals and sleep data. Additionally, the upgraded Sleep Apnea feature - available through the Samsung Health Monitor app - classifies breathing disruptions into three levels.
Overnight Vitals and Daily Heart Health Insights
Vitals[1] measures five biometric indicators while the user sleeps: heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature, and blood oxygen saturation. Based on the data collected, the watch establishes a personal baseline and can alert users when it detects notable deviations from that baseline.
Heart Health Score[2] integrates everyday health indicators - such as sleep and activity data - into a single, unified score. The feature helps users understand how their daily routines relate to their heart health and allows them to track changes in their score.
Balancing Exercise and Recovery
Daily Cardio Load[3] helps users manage the balance between exercise and recovery by measuring the strain that workouts and daily activities place on the heart, and suggesting an appropriate load range.
Meanwhile, Fitness Index[4] combines multiple fitness-related metrics into a comprehensive overview of physical fitness. It also recommends fitness content that matches the user's goals, helping them sustain healthy activity habits.
Building Sustainable Sleep Routines With Upgraded Sleep Coaching
The upgraded Sleep Coaching[5] experience delivers more personalized guidance tailored to each user's goals. Coaching can start with just three days of sleep data from the past two weeks, and weekly guidance dynamically adapts as sleep patterns change. Informed by principles of behavioral sleep science, the program gives users daily habit checklists and easy-to-read sleep tips on the basics of better sleep.
Understanding Breathing Disruption Levels During Sleep
The upgraded Sleep Apnea[6] feature, which received U.S. FDA clearance in July 2026 and approval from Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in October 2026, uses an AI algorithm to analyze how often breathing disruptions occur per hour of sleep. Results are sorted into three levels: minimal, occasional, and frequent. Results are available through the Samsung Health Monitor app after two valid nights of sleep data within a 10-day period.
Personalizing the Samsung Watch Experience
The One UI 9 Watch upgrades also extend beyond health monitoring, enabling users to display their favorite moments on their wrist with Portrait Watch Face. This feature recognizes people in photos and arranges the clock and background around them, creating a more personal feel to the watch face display.
The upgraded Compass allows users to save important locations - such as where they parked or a campsite - as waypoints. With Track Back, users can follow a recorded route back to their starting point.
Availability
The One UI 9 Watch update for Galaxy Watch8 Classic and Galaxy Watch8 began rolling out in mid-November. Availability and features may vary by country, model, carrier, and other conditions, and some features require a separate update to the Samsung Health app or the Samsung Health Monitor app.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience.
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