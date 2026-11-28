MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 27, 2026 9:38 am - Dallas-based AI-native digital engineering company expands its enterprise AI consulting and implementation capabilities through Claude Partner Network membership and Anthropic-certified technical expertise.

ISHIR, a global digital product innovation studio and AI-native system integrator, announces its membership in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network, reinforcing its commitment to helping enterprises accelerate artificial intelligence adoption, modernize legacy technology, and integrate generative AI into business-critical operations.

The announcement marks another milestone in ISHIR's 27-year journey of delivering digital engineering and technology transformation services. Alongside its Claude Partner Network membership, ISHIR has strengthened its technical capabilities with engineering professionals who have earned the Claude Certified Architect – Foundations certification from Anthropic.

These credentials demonstrate ISHIR's continued investment in developing specialized expertise in Claude AI architecture, enterprise AI integration, generative AI applications, and AI-powered software engineering.

As enterprises move beyond AI experimentation toward real-world implementation, ISHIR is focused on helping organizations bridge the gap between AI strategy and production-ready execution.

Helping Enterprises Move From AI-Curious to AI-Native

Many enterprises have invested in generative AI tools, employee training, and proof-of-concept initiatives. However, translating those investments into sustainable business value remains a significant challenge.

Organizations frequently encounter barriers involving fragmented data, legacy applications, disconnected workflows, security requirements, employee adoption, and a lack of production-ready AI architecture.

ISHIR addresses these challenges through its AI-native transformation approach, helping businesses progress from being AI-curious to AI-enabled and ultimately AI-native.

Rather than deploying AI tools in isolation, ISHIR focuses on integrating intelligence into how organizations operate, make decisions, develop products, and serve customers.

Its enterprise AI transformation approach focuses on four interconnected areas:

People Transformation: Building AI literacy, developing workforce capabilities, and enabling employees to work effectively alongside AI-powered systems.

Process Transformation: Identifying high-impact workflows where AI agents, automation, and intelligent decision support can improve business operations.

Product Transformation: Developing AI-powered products, applications, and customer experiences that create new business opportunities.

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Platform Transformation: Modernizing applications, integrating enterprise data, and establishing the technical infrastructure required for scalable AI adoption.

By combining these capabilities with Claude-certified engineering expertise, ISHIR aims to help enterprises move beyond isolated AI pilots and establish AI as a practical part of everyday business operations.

Building an AI-Native Organization for the Next Era of Digital Transformation

ISHIR's membership in the Claude Partner Network reflects its continued investment in AI engineering capabilities, technical certifications, and emerging technologies.

With more than two decades of experience in software product development, cloud engineering, enterprise application modernization, and digital transformation, ISHIR is evolving its delivery model to support the growing demand for AI-native products and enterprise AI implementation.

The company is focused on helping business leaders answer critical questions:

. Can our existing technology infrastructure support enterprise AI adoption?

. How can we integrate Claude and generative AI into existing business applications?

. Which business processes should we automate with AI agents?

. How can we modernize legacy systems without disrupting business operations?

. How do we move AI initiatives from proof of concept into secure, scalable production environments?

Through enterprise AI consulting, AI readiness assessments, technical due diligence, AI application development, and systems integration, ISHIR helps organizations make informed technology decisions and execute AI transformation initiatives.

Its Claude Partner Network membership and growing team of Anthropic-certified engineers represent another step in strengthening these capabilities.

About ISHIR:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, ISHIR is a global Digital Product Innovation Studio and AI-Native System Integrator helping businesses transform ideas into measurable business outcomes.

With 27 years of experience in digital engineering, ISHIR partners with startups, midmarket businesses, and enterprises to accelerate innovation through enterprise AI consulting, generative AI development, AI agents, cloud engineering, data modernization, digital product development, and technology transformation.

ISHIR helps organizations progress from AI-shy and AI-curious to AI-enabled and AI-native by transforming people, processes, products, and platforms.

As a member of the Anthropic Claude Partner Network, with Claude-certified engineering professionals, ISHIR continues investing in the technical expertise required to help organizations adopt and implement enterprise AI.

Media Contact: Linda Edmundson

Website:

Enterprise AI Services: artificial-intelligence

Company Name: ISHIR

Address: Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, USA