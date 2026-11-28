Russian Army Loses 2,825 Troops, 10 Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine In Past Day
The Russian army has also lost 12,517 (+3) tanks, 26,038 (+35) armored fighting vehicles, 52,900 (+42) artillery systems, 2,312 (+6) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,782 (+10) air defense systems, 456 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,253 (+10) ground robotic systems, 623,676 (+1,359) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,278 cruise missiles, 36 warships and boats, 2 submarines, 181,327 (+575) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,958 (+7) pieces of special equipment.Read also: Ukrainian forces strike Russia's latest Buk-M3 air defense system in occupied territory
The figures are being updated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment