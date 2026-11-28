MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

The Russian army has also lost 12,517 (+3) tanks, 26,038 (+35) armored fighting vehicles, 52,900 (+42) artillery systems, 2,312 (+6) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,782 (+10) air defense systems, 456 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,253 (+10) ground robotic systems, 623,676 (+1,359) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,278 cruise missiles, 36 warships and boats, 2 submarines, 181,327 (+575) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,958 (+7) pieces of special equipment.

Ukrainian forces strike Russia's latest Buk-M3 air defense system in occupied territory

The figures are being updated.