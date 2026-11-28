MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

On the night of November 27-28 (from 18:00 on November 27), Russia attacked Ukraine with 162 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (74 of them jet-powered), Gerberas, and Parodiya decoy drones, launched from Oryol, Millerovo, and Kursk in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Russian army loses 2,825 troops, 10 air defense systems in war against Ukraine in past day

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 141 Shahed-type drones (54 of them jet-powered), Gerberas, and other types of UAVs.

Enemy aerial weapons hit 13 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at seven locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.

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