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France does not have the financial capacity to increase its assistance to Ukraine beyond the support it has already provided, Marine Le Pen, a presidential candidate from France's right-wing National Rally party, said on Friday.

"Despite our friendly attitude towards Ukraine, we clearly do not have the means to provide additional financial support beyond the assistance we have already delivered," Le Pen said.

She also noted that other political figures had expressed similar views but claimed that she was the only one facing criticism for taking this position.

"When I say this, I am accused of being pro-Russian, while when Teddy Riner expresses the same opinion, no accusations are made against him. This is a double standard," the presidential candidate said.