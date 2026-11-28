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Ukraine has presented its proposals for establishing a ceasefire in the Black Sea to its international partners and is awaiting Russia's response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

Speaking at the fifth international conference "Grain from Ukraine," Sybiha said Kyiv was ready for a ceasefire and thanked India, Türkiye and Egypt for their mediation efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the Black Sea.

According to the minister, Russia has repeatedly responded to Ukraine's proposals by introducing additional conditions. This time, Moscow has proposed including the issue of Russian oil exports in a potential agreement.

Sybiha said Ukraine was prepared to discuss oil exports as part of a broader energy ceasefire. However, he stressed that a Black Sea ceasefire should be limited to the transportation of agricultural products.

The minister also emphasized the need to increase international pressure on Russia to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Russia was unwilling to reach an interim agreement with Ukraine on the Black Sea without a comprehensive, long-term peace agreement.