Comprehensive agreement finalised with creditors on extending its financing maturities

Targets for 2027 and ambitions for 2030





Villepinte, 28 November 2026, 8:00 a.m.: Guerbet (FR0000032526; GBT) (the " Company "), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, announces it has finalised a comprehensive agreement with its bank and bond creditors on the key terms of the amendment and extension of its financing documentation, with a view to adapting its financial structure to the normalisation of activity at the Raleigh site (the " Amendments ").

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Karim Boussebaa, Chief Executive Officer of Guerbet, said:“I would like to thank all our financial partners for the confidence they have shown in us by finalising this agreement. This key milestone secures our medium-term liquidity and provides the financial visibility we need to continue implementing the transformation plan launched in autumn 2025. With a stable financial framework now in place, we can focus fully on our strategic priorities: strengthening our sales momentum, delivering sustainable improvements in our profitability and restoring a level of operational performance consistent with Guerbet's ambitions.”

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The Amendments cover the extension of financing maturities (the average maturity is now 3.5 years) in exchange for an increase in the related remuneration, an adjustment of the amortisation, the establishment of collateral for the benefit of all the bank and bond lenders and the adjustment of certain financial covenants.

The Amendments relate to an outstanding principal of €400 million at 30 September 2026, consisting of the syndicated credit agreement (the " Credit Agreement ")1 (including an A tranche2 (" Tranche A "), a B tranche3 (" Tranche B ") and a revolving credit facility4 (" RCF ")), bonds (" Euro PP Bonds ") and“Relance” bonds5 (" Relance Bonds ").

The main amended terms are as follows:

Credit Agreement



Extension until 28 July 2030 and modification of Tranche B from bullet to amortisable financing; Revision of the margin applicable to each line based on the Leverage Ratio6 observed at each test date, according to a progressive scale ranging from

1.00% to 3.25% for Tranche A, 1.25% to 3.60% for Tranche B and 0.60% to 2.95% for the RCF.

Euro PP bonds



Extension of maturity until 1 December 2030; Revision of the applicable rate based on the Leverage Ratio observed at each test date, according to a progressive scale ranging from 7.125% to 7.79%.

The revision of the rates applicable to the Credit Agreement and the Euro PP Bonds results in an estimated additional financing cost of approximately €5 million for the 2027 financial year.

Relance Bonds

Financial conditions and maturity (25 July 2031) maintained.

Automatic adjustment of rates and clean-down of RCF

The RCF is subject to a partial clean-down7 from the 2028 financial year and in the absence of a total clean-down of the RCF by 31 December 20288 there will be an automatic adjustment from 1 January 2029 of the interest rates applicable to all lines to the interest rate applicable to the Euro PP Bonds on that date (if this is higher).

As part of the Amendments, the Company has agreed to grant collateral for the benefit of its creditors9.

The Leverage Ratio will again be tested every six months from 30 June 2028 until the respective maturities of the instruments according to a revised scale.

A consolidated EBITDA covenant will be tested quarterly until 31 December 2027 and a liquidity covenant will be tested quarterly until 30 June 2030 (each according to a progressive scale determined on the basis of the Group's trajectory, with room for manoeuvre).

The Company will undertake not to distribute any dividends or reserves as long as the Leverage Ratio remains above 2x.

The Company has agreed to conduct a process to strengthen the Group's financial structure subject to certain financial performance conditions and by 2028, which may take the form of a fundraising and/or full or partial refinancing, and it is expected that core family shareholders of the Company, who together hold 34% of the voting rights, will undertake, on the date of formalisation of the financing documentation, to support this process.

The Amendments will formally take effect on signature of the related legal documentation.

This agreement secures the Company's liquidity in the medium term and brings new prospects in the context of the normalisation of activity at the Raleigh site, allowing it to focus on accelerating its growth drivers.





Targets for 2027 and ambitions for 2030

With the increased visibility from the finalisation of this agreement, the Company can outline its new growth and profitability trajectory in the short and medium term.

In this context, Guerbet has set the following targets for the 2027 financial year:



Revenue growth at constant exchange rates and like-for-like of between 2% and 4%;

A restated EBITDA margin of around 12%; A return to positive free cash flow.

By 2030, Guerbet aims to generate revenue of around €900 million and return to normalised profitability, with an EBITDA margin of more than 16%.





Publication of 2026 full-year revenue

4 February 2027 after market close





About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a global leader in medical imaging, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. As pioneers in contrast products for 100 years, with 2,746 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our revenue to Research and Development in four centres in France and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed in Compartment B of Euronext Paris and generated revenue of €786 million in 2025. For more information, please visit

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this press release is not historical data but constitutes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts and assumptions including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the Group's current and future strategy and the economic environment in which the Group operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may result in a significant difference between the Group's actual performance and results and those presented explicitly or implicitly in these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are only valid as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to issue an update or revision of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect changes in the assumptions, events, conditions or circumstances on which such forward-looking statements are based. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are for illustrative purposes only. Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Group.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analyses, including post-marketing analyses, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency, whether or not to approve, and when, the application for a drug, process or biological product for one of these candidate products, as well as their labelling decisions and other factors that may affect the availability or commercial potential of these candidate products. A detailed description of the risks and uncertainties related to the Group's activities can be found in chapter 4.8“Risk factors” of the Group's Universal Registration Document registered by the AMF under number D.26-0121 on 20 March 2026, available on the Group's website ( ).





Contacts:

Guerbet

Jérôme Estampes, Chief Financial Officer +33 1 45 91 50 00 /...

Christine Allard, SVP Public Affairs and Corporate Communications: +33 6 30 11 57 82 / ...

Seitosei.Actifin

Marianne Py, Financial Communication +33 6 85 52 76 93 / ...

Jennifer Jullia, Press +33 6 02 08 45 49 /...





1 An outstanding amount of €300 million due on 28 July 2028.

2 An outstanding amount of €50 million.

3 An outstanding amount of €150 million.

4 An outstanding amount of €100 million.

5 With a total principal of €50 million covered by the State guarantee, maturing on 25 July 2031.

6“ Leverage Ratio” is the ratio between (i) consolidated net debt (gross consolidated debt less cash and cash equivalents) and (ii) consolidated EBITDA.

7 The clean-down involves reducing the amount of outstanding RCF drawdowns for 10 business days.

8 Failure to perform this total clean-down does not constitute a default event.

9 This collateral will take the form of pledges of subsidiary shares, intellectual property rights and intra-group receivables.





Attachment

CP GBT 28112026_Accord de principe_Refinancement + guidance 2027 EN