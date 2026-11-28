Editor-in-Chief: Daniel Dajun Zen

Executive Editor-in-Chief: Xiaolong Zheng.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scientific research increasingly depends on datasets and artificial intelligence (AI) models, but the records that explain how these resources were created and used often remain scattered or incomplete. That gap can make it difficult for other researchers to check a result, understand its limitations or repeat the work. In an editorial, two researchers argue that datasets and models should be recognized as research outputs in their own right, with records that can be reviewed, cited and traced. Their proposal shifts attention beyond the conclusions reported in papers to the data, models and processes that make those conclusions possible across many scientific fields.

Academic publishing has established systems for evaluating papers, tracking citations and assessing journals. Yet many of the resources now central to research do not fit comfortably within this paper-centred system. Datasets, model architectures, model weights and training settings may be placed in supplementary files or temporary repositories, while details about data preparation, biases, model limitations and unsuccessful experiments can remain difficult to access. The problem is especially important when a finding depends on a particular dataset or model configuration. Without a sufficiently detailed record, readers may see the reported result but lack the information needed to assess how it was produced. The question is how publishing can make these underlying resources visible, assessable and reusable.

Daniel Dajun Zeng and Xiaolong Zheng of the Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, present their argument in an editorial published in Data Research and Applications (DOI: 10.3724/dra-2026e0001 ) in November 2026. Zheng is also affiliated with the School of Artificial Intelligence, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences. In“Science's Dark Matter: Why Data and Models Need Their Own Records?”, they argue that data and models should be treated as“first-class scientific objects”, not secondary material attached to papers. They outline what these records should capture and how journals could assess these contributions.

For datasets, the authors use the term“artificial intelligence (AI)-ready” to describe resources documented well enough to support reliable use in research. A record should trace the data from collection and preprocessing to its final form. It should also describe relevant features that can affect interpretation, including collection biases, demographic skews, changes over time and inconsistencies in labeling. Compatibility with data and metadata standards, along with clear access and use conditions, would help other researchers assess whether a dataset suits their needs. The editorial then extends the discussion to“agent-ready” data and models. As AI systems move from responding to prompts toward planning and reasoning over longer tasks, resources must also describe their capabilities and boundaries in enough detail for an agent to recognize when it needs more information and recover from errors. The authors propose that datasets and models be peer-reviewed for their provenance, limitations and potential for reuse, and that published resources be citable and traceable. In this approach, evaluation would consider not only a paper's conclusions or a model's benchmark performance, but also the quality of the resources and processes behind them across different scientific disciplines.

The authors contend that the scientific record should reflect how research is actually carried out. A high-performing model is not fully assessable if its training data, settings or weights are unavailable, just as a dataset cannot be judged properly if its origin and limitations are unclear. They argue that researchers who build high-quality, well-documented datasets and developers who prioritize reproducibility should receive formal recognition. In their view, research assessment should give greater weight to how results are produced, not only to the final findings presented for publication in research assessment.

The editorial also sets out how Data Research and Applications intends to respond to this need. The journal aims to publish data and models as peer-reviewable contributions, assessing their provenance, documented limitations and potential for reuse, and making published resources citable and traceable. Such an approach could give researchers clearer ways to discover and evaluate resources before using them, while helping creators receive credit for work that might otherwise remain hidden in supplementary materials. The proposal will require practical standards for documentation and review, reliable long-term access, and clear arrangements for responsible stewardship. Whether it can improve verification and reproducibility will depend on how consistently these principles are put into practice across different research fields.

References

DOI

10.3724/dra-2026e0001

Original Source URL



Lucy Wang

BioDesign Research

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Beyond papers: Giving data and AI models a place in science News Provided By BioDesign Research November 28, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science, Technology



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