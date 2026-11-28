MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Nov 28 (IANS) BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court's directive on lighting the ceremonial Deepam at Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, describing the order as a "major setback" for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government.

Speaking to IANS in Thoothukudi, Soundararajan said she would visit the hill to offer prayers along with devotees and also attend programmes in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

"We are going to offer prayers at the Deepathoon. I am also scheduled to attend programmes in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi today. The Supreme Court's order is a major setback for the TVK government, and we are happy. We will join lakhs of devotees in offering prayers," she said.

She alleged that the Tamil Nadu government had failed to maintain law and order and had violated the Supreme Court's directions.

"The Supreme Court has strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government over its handling of the Thiruparankundram Deepam issue. The government has failed to protect law and order and has violated the Supreme Court's verdict. The lamp-lighting ceremony is now being broadcast across India and the world," she told reporters.

Soundararajan also stressed that the Sikandar Dargah and Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple had coexisted peacefully and condemned attempts to create religious divisions. She said the TVK government's actions had exposed a gap between its speeches and conduct.

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan criticised attempts to change the existing practice, alleging that the issue was being used to create religious tensions.

"A century-old tradition is being changed. Religious practices and traditions are important, and the lamp has been lit at one particular place for over 100 years. Those with no connection to Thiruparankundram are trying to change this practice to create religious tensions and disturb the communal harmony in the state. This is what the Sangh Parivar is doing," he said.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at Thiruparankundram, with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) taking control of the hill following the Supreme Court's directive. Hundreds of devotees have been arriving at the temple since early Saturday morning.

The Supreme Court directed that the lamp be lit at Deepathoon, at least 50 metres from the Sikandar Dargah, and ordered security for both places of worship.