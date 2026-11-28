MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 28 (IANS) The Gujarat government will develop a Rs 900-crore museum at Ekta Nagar to document the state's history, cultural heritage and development journey, with seven specialised galleries planned to showcase its contributions to India's freedom struggle, the Mahagujarat Movement and its distinct identity, an official statement said on Saturday.

The proposed 'Gujarat Vandana Museum' will use modern technologies, including holographic presentations, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and interactive projections linked to smartphones, to offer visitors an immersive experience.

The project is being developed under the supervision of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

It aims to familiarise domestic and international tourists with Gujarat's historical and cultural legacy while promoting a sense of pride in the state's heritage among its residents.

The museum will feature seven specialised galleries: the Orientation Gallery, Auditorium, Gaurav Gallery, Bountiful Gallery, Utsav Gallery, Sculpture Gallery and Gujarat's Future Gallery.

Through these galleries, visitors will be able to explore accounts of the state's valour, the role played by Gujaratis in India's freedom struggle, the Mahagujarat Movement and the evolution of the state's distinct identity.

Technology will form a central part of the museum's visitor experience. Holographic presentations, advanced equipment, mobile applications, and smartphone-integrated interactive projections will be used to present historical and cultural accounts.

AR and VR-based experiences will also allow visitors to explore different aspects of Gujarat's heritage. Apart from the exhibition spaces, the project will include modern tourist facilities such as an air-conditioned cafeteria, open spaces, seating areas and a cloakroom.

The museum is expected to add to Ekta Nagar's tourism infrastructure, which has developed around the Statue of Unity, and provide another attraction for visitors to the region.

"The project seeks to present Gujarat's journey from its historical roots to its present-day development through a combination of traditional exhibits and technology-driven displays," officials added.