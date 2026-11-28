MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is slated to leave for New Delhi later on Saturday, hoping to secure the Congress high command's approval for filling the two vacant Cabinet posts ahead of the forthcoming winter session of the state Legislature, which begins on December 2.

Shivakumar is expected to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge during his visit and discuss the proposed Cabinet expansion. He is scheduled to leave Bengaluru at around 4.30 p.m. and is likely to stay back in Delhi.

The Chief Minister is keen on filling the two vacant ministerial positions before the winter session, particularly as the Congress government has been facing criticism over the absence of women in the Cabinet. The opposition has also been targeting the ruling party over internal differences and alleged infighting within the Congress.

However, the Congress high command is currently occupied with preparations against the backdrop of the special Parliamentary session and meetings with INDIA bloc leaders. Despite their busy schedule, Shivakumar is hoping to secure a brief meeting with the senior leadership to discuss and finalise the candidates for the vacant ministerial positions.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a meeting with legal experts on Sunday to review Karnataka's pending cases in the Supreme Court. The discussions are expected to focus particularly on legal issues concerning the implementation of the controversial Mekedatu project.

With the winter session scheduled to begin on December 2, the Chief Minister is also expected to review the government's preparations and legislative agenda ahead of the session.

The discussions around filling vacant cabinet positions in Karnataka renewed ahead of the Belagavi Winter Session. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the government to fill remaining vacancies before the session, pressing for representation for a woman and a backward class leader.

The Cabinet expansion on August 3, nearly two months after the Shivakumar-led government was formed on June 3, saw 19 legislators inducted as ministers, taking the Cabinet strength from 13 to 32. Although 20 names had been cleared by the Congress high command, the swearing-in of MLC Gayathri Shanthegowda was deferred.

The induction of eight first-time ministers, while several senior legislators and loyalists were left out, triggered discontent within the Congress, with some MLAs staging protests and threatening to resign. Legislators Yashvanthrayagouda V. Patil and Belur Gopalakrishna were among those who announced their resignations, although several leaders later backed down.

Siddaramaiah also skipped the August 3 swearing-in ceremony amid speculation of differences with Shivakumar over the allocation of Cabinet portfolios.