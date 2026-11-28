Netanyahu Sees Slim Chances of Blocking Eisenkot-Led Government
(MENAFN) Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly told people close to him that an extraordinary development may be necessary to prevent Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot from securing the formation of Israel's next government, according to local media reports published Thursday.
Individuals who met with Netanyahu over the preceding 36 hours described him as deeply pessimistic about the political situation, despite his continued efforts to stop the emergence of a new governing coalition that would push him into opposition, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.
“I am not losing hope for a moment, but in the current situation, only a miracle can help us,” Netanyahu reportedly told associates while discussing his prospects of preventing Eisenkot from taking power.
Meanwhile, Israeli newspaper Maariv reported late Wednesday that concerns were increasing within Netanyahu's Likud party, which controls 27 seats in the 120-member Knesset.
According to the newspaper, Likud ministers and lawmakers have privately concluded that negotiations aimed at establishing a government led by Eisenkot have largely reached their final stages, with the new administration potentially preparing to take office soon.
The officials reportedly indicated that the main remaining expectation for the right-wing political camp was that the incoming government would face difficulties maintaining its parliamentary support and could collapse within a relatively short period.
Individuals who met with Netanyahu over the preceding 36 hours described him as deeply pessimistic about the political situation, despite his continued efforts to stop the emergence of a new governing coalition that would push him into opposition, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.
“I am not losing hope for a moment, but in the current situation, only a miracle can help us,” Netanyahu reportedly told associates while discussing his prospects of preventing Eisenkot from taking power.
Meanwhile, Israeli newspaper Maariv reported late Wednesday that concerns were increasing within Netanyahu's Likud party, which controls 27 seats in the 120-member Knesset.
According to the newspaper, Likud ministers and lawmakers have privately concluded that negotiations aimed at establishing a government led by Eisenkot have largely reached their final stages, with the new administration potentially preparing to take office soon.
The officials reportedly indicated that the main remaining expectation for the right-wing political camp was that the incoming government would face difficulties maintaining its parliamentary support and could collapse within a relatively short period.
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