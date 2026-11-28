Costa Urges EU Leaders to Compromise on Long-Term Budget Agreement
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa urged EU member states on Thursday to demonstrate flexibility and a willingness to compromise during negotiations over the bloc's next long-term financial framework, emphasizing the importance of reaching an agreement without delays.
"Now it is time for all of the leaders to participate in this debate, with open mind, a constructive approach, and the sense of compromise, because we need to approve this budget timely. That means by the end of this year, and for this, we need to reach unanimity," Costa said ahead of a special European summit in Brussels.
He stressed that successful negotiations would depend on governments considering one another's concerns, listening to different perspectives and working toward mutually acceptable solutions.
Costa outlined three central areas requiring attention: determining the overall size of the budget, deciding how financial resources should be allocated across various priorities, and establishing an effective and balanced system of additional EU revenue sources that would prevent excessive financial pressure on national governments.
European leaders are scheduled to examine the proposed financial framework during a special two-day gathering in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, amid continuing disagreements among member states over the bloc's 2028-2034 multiannual budget.
The proposed spending plan is designed to finance several major European priorities, including agricultural support and development in cities and regions, while expanding investment in security, defense and economic competitiveness.
"Now it is time for all of the leaders to participate in this debate, with open mind, a constructive approach, and the sense of compromise, because we need to approve this budget timely. That means by the end of this year, and for this, we need to reach unanimity," Costa said ahead of a special European summit in Brussels.
He stressed that successful negotiations would depend on governments considering one another's concerns, listening to different perspectives and working toward mutually acceptable solutions.
Costa outlined three central areas requiring attention: determining the overall size of the budget, deciding how financial resources should be allocated across various priorities, and establishing an effective and balanced system of additional EU revenue sources that would prevent excessive financial pressure on national governments.
European leaders are scheduled to examine the proposed financial framework during a special two-day gathering in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, amid continuing disagreements among member states over the bloc's 2028-2034 multiannual budget.
The proposed spending plan is designed to finance several major European priorities, including agricultural support and development in cities and regions, while expanding investment in security, defense and economic competitiveness.
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