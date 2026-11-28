Kenyan Court Suspends US-Backed Ebola Facility Construction
(MENAFN) Kenya's High Court ordered an immediate suspension of construction work on a US-supported Ebola quarantine and treatment center at Laikipia Air Base on Thursday, finding that the government had failed to meet constitutional requirements regarding public consultation and access to information.
Justice Patricia Mande Nyaundi determined that authorities had not sufficiently engaged communities living near the military facility or provided essential details about the project and the agreements governing cooperation between Nairobi and Washington.
“Emergencies may demand urgency, but they do not suspend constitutional obligations,” the judge said.
As part of the ruling, the court instructed the Health Ministry to make relevant documents publicly available within 45 days. These include bilateral agreements, public health and environmental evaluations, regulatory permits and procedures governing the facility's operations.
The ministry was also directed to provide copies of the requested materials to the petitioners and the court.
Construction activities and preparations to begin operating the center must remain suspended until the judiciary confirms that the government has fulfilled all the requirements outlined in the ruling.
“Constitutional accountability is not satisfied by asking citizens to trust that all is well,” Nyaundi said.
The judge clarified that the decision did not question Kenya's partnership with the United States or the government's authority to address public health emergencies. Instead, it focused on whether officials had followed the constitutional procedures required when implementing the project.
Justice Patricia Mande Nyaundi determined that authorities had not sufficiently engaged communities living near the military facility or provided essential details about the project and the agreements governing cooperation between Nairobi and Washington.
“Emergencies may demand urgency, but they do not suspend constitutional obligations,” the judge said.
As part of the ruling, the court instructed the Health Ministry to make relevant documents publicly available within 45 days. These include bilateral agreements, public health and environmental evaluations, regulatory permits and procedures governing the facility's operations.
The ministry was also directed to provide copies of the requested materials to the petitioners and the court.
Construction activities and preparations to begin operating the center must remain suspended until the judiciary confirms that the government has fulfilled all the requirements outlined in the ruling.
“Constitutional accountability is not satisfied by asking citizens to trust that all is well,” Nyaundi said.
The judge clarified that the decision did not question Kenya's partnership with the United States or the government's authority to address public health emergencies. Instead, it focused on whether officials had followed the constitutional procedures required when implementing the project.
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