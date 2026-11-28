Australia Faces Scorching Summer as El Nino Intensifies
(MENAFN) Australia is preparing for an unusually hot summer as the strengthening El Nino weather pattern increases the risk of extreme temperatures and prolonged heatwaves, the country's meteorological authorities warned Thursday.
According to the latest seasonal climate projections released by the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), there is more than an 80% chance that daytime and nighttime temperatures will exceed seasonal averages across nearly the entire country between December and February.
The probability of experiencing exceptionally warm nights is also estimated to be three to four times higher than usual across large parts of Australia.
The forecast points to reduced rainfall across much of northern Western Australia and the Northern Territory, alongside several southeastern areas, including most of Tasmania. In contrast, above-average precipitation is expected in parts of southern Queensland and northeastern New South Wales.
Despite the anticipated drier conditions in several regions, the bureau cautioned that northern Australia could face dangerous weather during the wet season, including powerful thunderstorms, tropical cyclones, intense rainfall and flooding.
“A strong to very strong El Nino is active and continues to strengthen,” the bureau said, noting that climate projections suggest the weather phenomenon could reach its strongest point in December or January.
Meanwhile, ocean temperatures surrounding southern and southeastern Australia have climbed to as much as 3C (5.4F) above their seasonal averages.
The meteorological agency warned that elevated sea temperatures could contribute to more intense storms, tropical cyclones and heavy precipitation by increasing the amount of moisture and energy available in the atmosphere.
According to the latest seasonal climate projections released by the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), there is more than an 80% chance that daytime and nighttime temperatures will exceed seasonal averages across nearly the entire country between December and February.
The probability of experiencing exceptionally warm nights is also estimated to be three to four times higher than usual across large parts of Australia.
The forecast points to reduced rainfall across much of northern Western Australia and the Northern Territory, alongside several southeastern areas, including most of Tasmania. In contrast, above-average precipitation is expected in parts of southern Queensland and northeastern New South Wales.
Despite the anticipated drier conditions in several regions, the bureau cautioned that northern Australia could face dangerous weather during the wet season, including powerful thunderstorms, tropical cyclones, intense rainfall and flooding.
“A strong to very strong El Nino is active and continues to strengthen,” the bureau said, noting that climate projections suggest the weather phenomenon could reach its strongest point in December or January.
Meanwhile, ocean temperatures surrounding southern and southeastern Australia have climbed to as much as 3C (5.4F) above their seasonal averages.
The meteorological agency warned that elevated sea temperatures could contribute to more intense storms, tropical cyclones and heavy precipitation by increasing the amount of moisture and energy available in the atmosphere.
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