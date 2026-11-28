Turkish, Hungarian Defense Chiefs Hold Talks in Ankara
(MENAFN) Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler received his Hungarian counterpart, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, in the Turkish capital on Thursday for official discussions, according to the National Defense Ministry.
Ruszin-Szendi arrived in Ankara following an invitation from Guler and was welcomed with an official military reception at the ministry's headquarters, according to a statement published on Turkey's social media platform NSosyal.
The welcoming ceremony included the national anthems of both countries, after which the Hungarian minister inspected and saluted the honor guard.
Following the reception, the two defense officials proceeded to hold a private meeting behind closed doors.
The ministry did not disclose further information about the discussions or the issues addressed during the meeting.
Ruszin-Szendi arrived in Ankara following an invitation from Guler and was welcomed with an official military reception at the ministry's headquarters, according to a statement published on Turkey's social media platform NSosyal.
The welcoming ceremony included the national anthems of both countries, after which the Hungarian minister inspected and saluted the honor guard.
Following the reception, the two defense officials proceeded to hold a private meeting behind closed doors.
The ministry did not disclose further information about the discussions or the issues addressed during the meeting.
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