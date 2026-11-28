Belgium Opens Europe’s Largest Satellite Manufacturing Facility
(MENAFN) Belgian King Philippe officially inaugurated Europe's biggest satellite manufacturing complex on Tuesday, marking a significant step in the European Union's efforts to establish an independent and secure communications network capable of competing with SpaceX's Starlink system.
Located in Marcinelle, a district of Charleroi, the 20,000-square-meter (215,278-square-foot) facility has the capacity to manufacture as many as 500 satellites annually, according to the Belgian Royal Palace.
The palace described the complex as the world's third-largest satellite production facility in terms of manufacturing capacity.
Belgian aerospace company Aerospacelab announced in September that it had won a €2.4 billion ($2.63 billion) contract to develop, manufacture and supply 264 low-Earth-orbit satellites for IRIS², the European Union's planned secure satellite communications system.
The agreement covers approximately 75% of the 348 satellites intended to form the network's main constellation.
According to media reports, workers are expected to begin occupying the new facility in January 2027, while manufacturing operations are scheduled to commence by the end of 2028.
EU Plans Initial Satellite Launches By Late 2029
The European Commission and the SpaceRISE consortium reached an agreement in August to increase the main IRIS² constellation to 348 satellites.
The expanded network will consist of 330 satellites operating in low Earth orbit and another 18 positioned in medium Earth orbit, as Brussels advances its plans to strengthen Europe's independent satellite communications capabilities.
Located in Marcinelle, a district of Charleroi, the 20,000-square-meter (215,278-square-foot) facility has the capacity to manufacture as many as 500 satellites annually, according to the Belgian Royal Palace.
The palace described the complex as the world's third-largest satellite production facility in terms of manufacturing capacity.
Belgian aerospace company Aerospacelab announced in September that it had won a €2.4 billion ($2.63 billion) contract to develop, manufacture and supply 264 low-Earth-orbit satellites for IRIS², the European Union's planned secure satellite communications system.
The agreement covers approximately 75% of the 348 satellites intended to form the network's main constellation.
According to media reports, workers are expected to begin occupying the new facility in January 2027, while manufacturing operations are scheduled to commence by the end of 2028.
EU Plans Initial Satellite Launches By Late 2029
The European Commission and the SpaceRISE consortium reached an agreement in August to increase the main IRIS² constellation to 348 satellites.
The expanded network will consist of 330 satellites operating in low Earth orbit and another 18 positioned in medium Earth orbit, as Brussels advances its plans to strengthen Europe's independent satellite communications capabilities.
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