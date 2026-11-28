Explosion Sparks Fire at Bangkok Oil Facility, Residents Urged to Evacuate
(MENAFN) An explosion triggered a fire at a major oil facility in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, on Thursday, prompting emergency evacuation warnings for nearby communities. Although firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, authorities continued urging residents to leave the surrounding area as a safety measure.
The Bang Na District Office issued an emergency alert at 2.48 pm local time (0748GMT), confirming an explosion at the Bangchak oil facility in the Phra Khanong district.
Large clouds of black smoke were seen rising from the site as firefighting teams and rescue workers rushed to the facility to extinguish the flames and prevent the incident from affecting nearby residential areas.
Deputy Interior Minister Jeseth Thaiset instructed the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to deploy additional emergency resources, including foam-equipped fire engines and a helicopter carrying specialized firefighting chemicals.
He also directed officials to work with the Pollution Control Department to assess air quality and track potentially hazardous emissions in areas surrounding the facility.
At 3.35 pm (0835GMT), the district administration announced that emergency teams had brought the situation under control. However, the precautionary evacuation recommendation remained in effect.
Authorities also called on motorists to stay away from roads designated for emergency vehicles to ensure rescue and firefighting operations could continue without disruption.
No casualties had been reported at the time, while officials had yet to establish what caused the explosion or determine the full extent of the damage.
The Bang Na District Office issued an emergency alert at 2.48 pm local time (0748GMT), confirming an explosion at the Bangchak oil facility in the Phra Khanong district.
Large clouds of black smoke were seen rising from the site as firefighting teams and rescue workers rushed to the facility to extinguish the flames and prevent the incident from affecting nearby residential areas.
Deputy Interior Minister Jeseth Thaiset instructed the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to deploy additional emergency resources, including foam-equipped fire engines and a helicopter carrying specialized firefighting chemicals.
He also directed officials to work with the Pollution Control Department to assess air quality and track potentially hazardous emissions in areas surrounding the facility.
At 3.35 pm (0835GMT), the district administration announced that emergency teams had brought the situation under control. However, the precautionary evacuation recommendation remained in effect.
Authorities also called on motorists to stay away from roads designated for emergency vehicles to ensure rescue and firefighting operations could continue without disruption.
No casualties had been reported at the time, while officials had yet to establish what caused the explosion or determine the full extent of the damage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment