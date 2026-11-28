Nvidia Suspends Server Shipments to Southeast Asian Markets
(MENAFN) US semiconductor giant Nvidia has directed its manufacturing partners to temporarily halt server deliveries to four Southeast Asian countries as Washington intensifies efforts to restrict China's access to advanced computing technologies, according to media reports published Thursday.
Dell and Supermicro, both of which produce servers powered by Nvidia processors, have informed customers in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia that shipments would be blocked following instructions from the US chipmaker, the Financial Times reported, citing three individuals familiar with the developments.
The duration of the suspension remains uncertain, according to the report.
The move follows new regulations introduced by the US Commerce Department last week, targeting Chinese access to advanced semiconductor technology through cloud computing services.
Chinese artificial intelligence developers have increasingly relied on computing resources rented from cloud service providers across Southeast Asia, including facilities operating servers equipped with Nvidia chips covered by American export restrictions.
Under the updated regulations, cloud service providers have a 90-day period to secure authorization by demonstrating that their customers do not include entities subject to US restrictions.
However, a cloud industry executive told the Financial Times that service providers had yet to receive clear instructions explaining the process for submitting license applications.
Dell and Supermicro, both of which produce servers powered by Nvidia processors, have informed customers in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia that shipments would be blocked following instructions from the US chipmaker, the Financial Times reported, citing three individuals familiar with the developments.
The duration of the suspension remains uncertain, according to the report.
The move follows new regulations introduced by the US Commerce Department last week, targeting Chinese access to advanced semiconductor technology through cloud computing services.
Chinese artificial intelligence developers have increasingly relied on computing resources rented from cloud service providers across Southeast Asia, including facilities operating servers equipped with Nvidia chips covered by American export restrictions.
Under the updated regulations, cloud service providers have a 90-day period to secure authorization by demonstrating that their customers do not include entities subject to US restrictions.
However, a cloud industry executive told the Financial Times that service providers had yet to receive clear instructions explaining the process for submitting license applications.
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