Anthropic CEO Rejects Transferring Human Decision-Making Power to AI
(MENAFN) Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei dismissed suggestions that he supports allowing artificial intelligence (AI) systems to take control of human decision-making, emphasizing Wednesday that the technology must remain subject to democratic oversight.
“No, I do not believe that we should ‘surrender human free will’ to AI systems, and it’s absurd to suggest that I do,” Amodei wrote in a post on X.
His comments followed a report by US news outlet Axios highlighting disagreements among prominent figures in the AI industry over how much independence increasingly advanced systems should be granted.
Comparing the idea of AI-led governance with historical arguments supporting autocratic rule, Amodei stressed that technological efficiency and security should never come at the expense of democratic legitimacy or individual autonomy.
“We should never sacrifice legitimacy or self-determination at the altar of efficiency or security.”
“If I thought any of this was a good idea, I would be advocating for it in public,” he said, adding that he believes “turning over governance to AI is a terrible idea.”
Axios, citing individuals familiar with internal discussions within Anthropic, reported that some employees had considered allowing AI systems to assume certain responsibilities in decision-making once their intelligence exceeds human capabilities.
Amodei, however, argued that the report failed to distinguish between transferring authority over human affairs to AI and using the technology to carry out specialized activities. He cited examples such as autonomous driving, cancer treatment development and software programming as applications that do not necessarily involve surrendering human control.
“No, I do not believe that we should ‘surrender human free will’ to AI systems, and it’s absurd to suggest that I do,” Amodei wrote in a post on X.
His comments followed a report by US news outlet Axios highlighting disagreements among prominent figures in the AI industry over how much independence increasingly advanced systems should be granted.
Comparing the idea of AI-led governance with historical arguments supporting autocratic rule, Amodei stressed that technological efficiency and security should never come at the expense of democratic legitimacy or individual autonomy.
“We should never sacrifice legitimacy or self-determination at the altar of efficiency or security.”
“If I thought any of this was a good idea, I would be advocating for it in public,” he said, adding that he believes “turning over governance to AI is a terrible idea.”
Axios, citing individuals familiar with internal discussions within Anthropic, reported that some employees had considered allowing AI systems to assume certain responsibilities in decision-making once their intelligence exceeds human capabilities.
Amodei, however, argued that the report failed to distinguish between transferring authority over human affairs to AI and using the technology to carry out specialized activities. He cited examples such as autonomous driving, cancer treatment development and software programming as applications that do not necessarily involve surrendering human control.
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