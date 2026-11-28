Hind Rajab Foundation Seeks Arrest of Two Israeli Soldiers in Spain
(MENAFN) The Hind Rajab Foundation has submitted a criminal complaint to Spanish authorities against two Israeli soldiers over their alleged participation in the destruction of the Palestinian city of Beit Hanoun, the organization announced Wednesday.
According to the foundation, the two individuals, identified as Moshe Joseph and Ari Meshi Zahav, are currently in Spain and had shared video recordings documenting their involvement in demolition operations across the Palestinian city.
"In its fourth criminal complaint in Spain in a month, the Hind Rajab Foundation accuses both soldiers of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide in the destruction of Beit Hanoun," it said.
The organization, established in memory of a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces, called on Spanish authorities to detain the two men before they depart the country. It also highlighted that one of the suspects remains an active-duty soldier and could return to military operations in Gaza.
"While Spanish judges have opened preliminary investigations, these have yet to translate into meaningful action," the foundation said.
The organization also referred to an earlier complaint that Spanish authorities dismissed on jurisdictional grounds, citing ongoing proceedings before the International Criminal Court (ICC). The foundation subsequently challenged that decision through an appeal.
It further expressed concern that previous cases had failed to result in arrests or interrogations, allowing individuals facing allegations to leave Spain and return to Israel without facing questioning or detention.
According to the foundation, the two individuals, identified as Moshe Joseph and Ari Meshi Zahav, are currently in Spain and had shared video recordings documenting their involvement in demolition operations across the Palestinian city.
"In its fourth criminal complaint in Spain in a month, the Hind Rajab Foundation accuses both soldiers of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide in the destruction of Beit Hanoun," it said.
The organization, established in memory of a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces, called on Spanish authorities to detain the two men before they depart the country. It also highlighted that one of the suspects remains an active-duty soldier and could return to military operations in Gaza.
"While Spanish judges have opened preliminary investigations, these have yet to translate into meaningful action," the foundation said.
The organization also referred to an earlier complaint that Spanish authorities dismissed on jurisdictional grounds, citing ongoing proceedings before the International Criminal Court (ICC). The foundation subsequently challenged that decision through an appeal.
It further expressed concern that previous cases had failed to result in arrests or interrogations, allowing individuals facing allegations to leave Spain and return to Israel without facing questioning or detention.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment