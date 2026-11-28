Merz Opposes EU Long-Term Budget, Calls for Additional Spending Cuts
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz rejected the European Union's latest long-term budget proposal on Thursday, calling for more substantial reductions in spending and firmly opposing any additional joint borrowing as European leaders gathered in Brussels for negotiations.
“The proposals currently on the table do not provide a basis for an agreement. The overall volume remains too high,” Merz told reporters upon arrival. “Europe requires sound finances. We cannot—and must not—incur further debt within the European Union.”
He argued that the bloc's 2028-2034 financial framework should concentrate on its most pressing priorities, particularly strengthening Europe's defense capabilities and maintaining long-term assistance for Ukraine.
“You are aware of my position: we must ensure that Ukraine continues to receive sufficient support in the years ahead,” he stressed. “This encompasses both military and humanitarian aid—the humanitarian aspect, in particular, should not be downplayed; it is vital.”
The two-day emergency summit opened against a backdrop of disagreements among EU members over the proposed spending framework. Germany and other countries that contribute more to the bloc's budget than they receive are seeking further reductions, maintaining that the overall allocation remains excessively large.
However, proposals to reduce financial assistance for less prosperous regions have encountered considerable resistance from several smaller EU members, deepening divisions over how the bloc's resources should be distributed.
The European Commission initially presented a budget package worth €1.985 trillion ($2.17 trillion) in July. Germany and several other wealthier member states subsequently rejected the proposal, calling for a more restrained spending plan.
“The proposals currently on the table do not provide a basis for an agreement. The overall volume remains too high,” Merz told reporters upon arrival. “Europe requires sound finances. We cannot—and must not—incur further debt within the European Union.”
He argued that the bloc's 2028-2034 financial framework should concentrate on its most pressing priorities, particularly strengthening Europe's defense capabilities and maintaining long-term assistance for Ukraine.
“You are aware of my position: we must ensure that Ukraine continues to receive sufficient support in the years ahead,” he stressed. “This encompasses both military and humanitarian aid—the humanitarian aspect, in particular, should not be downplayed; it is vital.”
The two-day emergency summit opened against a backdrop of disagreements among EU members over the proposed spending framework. Germany and other countries that contribute more to the bloc's budget than they receive are seeking further reductions, maintaining that the overall allocation remains excessively large.
However, proposals to reduce financial assistance for less prosperous regions have encountered considerable resistance from several smaller EU members, deepening divisions over how the bloc's resources should be distributed.
The European Commission initially presented a budget package worth €1.985 trillion ($2.17 trillion) in July. Germany and several other wealthier member states subsequently rejected the proposal, calling for a more restrained spending plan.
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